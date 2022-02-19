A TikToker has attempted to do the impossible and understand exactly what the fk consultants do all day. To achieve this, they asked their followers to girlsplain it in the comments section and ghee whiz, are there some absolute consulting gems in there.

Not much is known about these truly mystical creatures known as ‘consultants’.

One thing we DO know is that there are four main consulting companies: “The Big Four” if you will. They are Deloitte, EY, KPMG and PwC and you can usually catch one of their massive skyscraper offices wherever you go in the world.

But that STILL doesn’t answer the question of what they do all day (aside from going up and down the elevators of these massive skyscrapers).

Enter this incredible TikTok and its blessed comments section.

To the tune of Boney M’s Rasputin, we’re about to learn a thing or two.

Far and away the most-liked response was this one, outlining the gaslight, gatekeep, girlbossing nature of the consultant’s existence.

Next up we have the silver medal winner with a nod to the need for yassification in the modern workplace.

A brutally honest teaching moment is the next thing on the agenda.

Perhaps not an answer but an extremely good use of consulting jargon is our next girlsplainer comment.

Do we feel informed? Does everyone reckon they could walk into a consultancy firm tomorrow and absolutely slay their way to the top of the corporate ladder? Okay great.

In the rare event that these incredible comments didn’t clear up all your confusion about what consulting firms do, we took the liberty of Googling a few of the big four firms.

PwC’s “about us” section on their website reads:

“At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems”. Damn, that’s deep.

What about EY’s “About Us” section?

“The insights and quality services we provide help build trust and confidence in the capital markets and in economies the world over.”

Wow that is also incredibly deep and somehow the exact same explanation as the previous one but using different words. How good’s consulting?