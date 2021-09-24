Pedestrian Group is growing our team!!! We’re on the hunt for three absolute editorial guns to join us in the native and e-commerce space, so where else could we begin our search than with our readers? HELLO.

You may know Pedestrian Group, wholly owned by Nine, as the publisher of PEDESTRIAN.TV. But we also publish the Australian counterparts of Refinery29, Vice, Business Insider, Lifehacker, Gizmodo and Kotaku.

As part of Pedestrian Group’s Native Content team, you’ll create exciting, engaging native editorial that people actually choose to read.

So, are you keen? Here are the roles we’re hiring for.

Native Content Editor (full-time)

Reporting directly to the Head of Editorial – Native and E-Commerce, our dream candidate is a skilled editor who is creative, organised and able to balance client objectives with our publications’ integrity and varied tones of voice.

At Pedestrian Group, ​we work with a broad scope of brands including Amazon, Disney, Telstra, Bumble, Tourism NZ, Commbank and more, meaning each day you’ll be covering a completely different passion point for a completely different client, publication and audience.

As Native Content Editor, your role will include producing various types of native content across any and all Pedestrian Group sites, commissioning and editing contributor articles, plus more.

Find out more: HERE.

Native Content Writer (full-time)

As a Native Content writer, you will be required to produce native content – including everything from news announcements to social posts and longer-form lifestyle, technology and culture content – across any and all Pedestrian Group sites.

You will also be required to brainstorm editorial angles with our Partnerships team in response to a client’s brief on a daily basis, as well as work collaboratively with our Creative Projects team to deliver best-in-class native content while meeting client needs.

Find out more: HERE.

E-Commerce Writer (permanent part-time)

Reporting directly to the Head of Editorial – Native and E-Commerce, our dream candidate is a skilled writer who is adept at adapting their tone to suit different brand voices and audience interests, and has a deep knowledge of brands, retailers, and products. You don’t need to be an expert in every category (i.e. tech, style, home, health) but you should be passionate about some and willing to research and learn about others on a daily basis.

Success in this role is measured by the ability to drive revenue through commercial content that’s as at home on our sites as unbranded content, and by efficiently prioritising and executing everything from deal posts and product roundups to how-to guides and reviews.

Find out more: HERE.

That’s it, folks! Good luck!