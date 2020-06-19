As much as I hate to admit it, networking is a necessity these days. Connections, connections, connections as my lecturers would drum into me. But for introverts like myself, the thought of walking into a room and putting myself out there to complete strangers makes my ass sweat. Even writing a follow-up email takes about 10 drafts.

Enter Amanda Rose, founder of Small Business Women Australia, who has put together her top tricks to connect and network for introverts. These tips are also great for those who just don’t know where to start.

Have at it.

1. Build up a strong online presence

“This is THE easiest way to build a network and have a profile without having to constantly be out and about networking,” Rose says. “For business professionals, you should be aware of all mediums, however focusing on a handful and doing it well will reap benefits.”

LinkedIn is a necessity, of course. See also: Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter. The trifecta.

2. Video

“This may sound weird as a recommendation for an introvert,” Rose says. “However, it is often easier and more comfortable to video yourself and have it edited then distribute it in a controlled environment than to deal with strangers face-to-face.”

By filming yourself, you’ll probably end up polishing what you want to say and how you want to say it as well, which will come in handy when you do have to network in person.

3. Leverage media (print & online)

Rose says, “There are many websites that will accept your content without you having to leave your laptop.” Content is king and distributing that content is queen, she adds.

You can also respond to media call-outs, contact media outlets, and put yourself forward as a commentator on an area you are passionate about and / or experienced in. Build that network, folks.

4. Network in small groups / informal events

When things get back to normal, post-pandemic, Rose advises that you keep your networking to small groups or one-on-one meetings.

“If you don’t know of any, create your own,” she says. “Invite a handful of people out to lunch. The smaller the group, the more detailed and immersed the discussions are – and the stronger the connections will be.”

5. Buddy up at large events

“Large events can’t be avoided; and if you go, they need to be leveraged,” Rose says. “If you are uncomfortable in large crowds with whom you’re expected to mingle, take a buddy along. Someone who can help you work the room, support conversations you have and help you connect with new people.”

It’s important to note that everyone in that room is there to meet each other, so try and enjoy it.

6. Master the follow-up

So you’ve met someone at a networking event and copped their details, what do you do?

“Don’t fall into the trap of the follow-up freeze,” Rose says. This is a big one. Don’t overthink it: Do they care? Do they even remember you? Are you coming off as desperate? It never ends.

“For starters, they would not have connected with you at an event if they didn’t care about what you had to say or offer,” she says.

“Make it as easy as possible for someone to work with you. Remember, you are an expert in what you do so help others understand that by educating others on ways you can help them, including examples of what you have done before.”