Your Army is a leading name in music promotions with offices in London, Sydney and Los Angeles. Their Australian office works with artists such as Bicep, Fred Again, LF SYSTEM, RUFUS DU SOL, David Guetta & more. Your Army is currently on the hunt for a full-time DJ & Radio Promotions Manager based in Sydney. The successful candidate will be working alongside the Senior Promotions Manager and will be responsible for leading their own campaigns and building their roster of clients. They are looking for someone who is organised, with excellent attention to detail, and who is enthusiastic about DJ promotions and radio plugging. A passion for current and emerging dance music is essential. The ideal candidate will have some experience in music promotions and want to further their career in a supportive and dynamic environment. If you have 1-2 years of experience within the music industry and have a proven passion for dance music, this could be the role for you! Apply now!

Morrissey Management is one of Australia’s leading talent management companies. They represent high-profile clients including actors, entertainers, presenters, voice artists and celebrities. They are looking for a motivated, focused and dedicated full-time Admin / Agents Assistant to join their Sydney based team. This is a fantastic opportunity for an enthusiastic and driven individual to join a dynamic company with a great culture. In this role you will: provide high level administrative support to Senior Agents / Finance Managers including managing multiple diaries and travel arrangements and manage Morrissey Voices and TVC’s including promotion, bookings and invoicing. To be successful in this role you will be a highly organised individual with exceptional administrative abilities and knowledge and passion for the Performing Arts Industry. This sound good to you? Apply now!

Entropico operates as both a commercial production company and a creative agency with offices across Sydney, Los Angeles & San Francisco. This means they work directly with brand clients as well as via other agencies and partners. Entropico also represents creative talent and develops original content – aspects of the business they are particularly looking to grow. All of this is made possible through curating a great workplace; their space and people need to be optimised because you can’t create great work without a great environment. They are seeking an exceptional Office Manager to keep the wheels sparkling & spinning at their Sydney HQ. The office will be your domain and you will take pride in its presentation & functionality, whilst simultaneously ensuring the team is well supported. You will be instrumental in ensuring that everyone’s first impressions of Entropico HQ is incredible, whether they are a client, a freelancer, a new employee on their first day, or their favourite couriers. This role sits within the People & Culture team, and you will be integral to that group by helping create the ideal work environment. You will have immaculate attention to detail and an eye for aesthetics, as well as being a people person, and a proactive communicator. If you have past experience in a Front of House or Office Management Role and have a positive attitude and desire to grow and thrive within the company and in the entertainment to space then this is the opportunity for you! Apply now!