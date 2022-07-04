Wall Fabrics is a New Zealand-owned and operated business, with over 30 years in the Australasian textile trade. They provide high-end textiles to designer fashion brands and clothing manufacturers through their namesake wholesale division, and a wide range of fabrics to home sewists and creatives through their retail division, The Fabric Store. Wall Fabrics are searching for a detailed & motivated individual, with an interest in fashion & fabrics to join their Sydney team as a Fabric Warehouse Assistant. This is a hands-on role, which includes processing fabric shipments, breaking down of fabric rolls and packing, delivering and dispatching shipments to local fashion-houses & wholesale customers and to their retail stores each week, as well as support in fabric cataloguing and swatching. The successful candidate will have an eye for detail, great time management skills and will be excited to work in a creative and inspiring environment. This is a great opportunity to join a mindful, fun, and energetic company in the fashion and textile industry. Sound great to you?!? Apply now!

Prosperity Media was started in 2012 and has since grown into a team of experienced and passionate SEO professionals. Unlike other agencies, they only specialise in SEO. They are looking for a Part Time Junior SEO to join the Sydney based team 3 days a week. This is a great opportunity to learn and grow with the best SEO professionals in Australia. This entry-level position is perfect for someone looking to develop their critical thinking, analysis + presentation skills, and understanding of how Search works. In this role, you will work as part of a diverse team servicing a small group of clients. Some of your day to day responsibilities will include: assisting senior team members to execute SEO strategies across all 3 pillars (technical, on-page, and off-page) and collaborating with the team to ideate, pitch, and produce optimised content for robots and humans. To be successful in this role you will have exceptional communication skills and experience with reporting and manipulating data using Microsoft Excel or Google Sheets. Up for the challenge? Apply now!

With a 25+ year legacy as one of Sydney’s most iconic and longest running venues, Club 77 continues to be a vital hub for local nightclub culture. A bastion for all things electronic music, Club 77 is a progressive platform for the city’s best parties and club nights, collaborating with like-minded promoters, artists and DJs. Club 77 are looking for a passionate, customer experience-focused Venue Manager with a strong background in managing and supervising high volume venues and compliance. This is a customer facing role based in Sydney, so will also include managing the venue from open right through to close (and everything in-between). An interest in electronic music and a solid understanding of nightclub and dive bar operations is a plus. You must possess the drive and desire to help build a multifaceted business coupled with a happy-go-lucky attitude. This role requires a high level of attention to detail, collaborating directly with Club 77 directors, in-house promoters, and third-party promoters. Some of your responsibilities will include: leading in the execution of an outstanding customer experience and manage, train, and develop bartenders and barbacks in providing outstanding customer experience, bar service and operations, responsible service of alcohol and WHS practices. If you have 5+ years’ experience of managing venues this could be your next role! Apply now!

Located on the Gold Coast, KK&O. Agency is a creative communications agency that is human centric. KK&O people come first, leadership from all levels is encouraged, and no ideas are dismissed. They’re very specific about which brands they work with, and say no to those who don’t fit their values. While they don’t take themselves too seriously, they do take their work very seriously. KK&O achieve influence by offering PR, social media and content that is campaign-led, and driven by strategic brand curation through creative and design. KK&O are looking for a full-time Social Media Coordinator who is a digital and content lord! Your main duties and responsibilities will include: building and managing influencer campaigns for relevant clients. This may include activating campaign briefs on third party sites, or via relationships with talent management companies. You will also work closely with PR team on deliverables, ensuring all content is saved and reported either monthly or at the conclusion of the campaign and develop digitally-led strategies as part of the wider marketing mix for clients. To nail this role you’ll have 2+ years agency experience, extensive experience with managing social media accounts and proven relationships with influencers and management teams. If this has your name written all over it, Apply now!

Superdream is a Brisbane based full-service agency, filled with passionate and inspiring people who rock up every day with the goal of doing great work that pushes clients and consumers to make positive connections. They currently have an awesome opportunity for a full-time Account Manager. You will have direct ownership over clients and will be responsible for working as part of a team to deliver the smooth operation and execution of creative, branding, digital, web, event, and production projects. To nail this role you’ll be organised, proactive, process-driven and a passionate juggler. Your client-facing skills come naturally because you’re a people person, though your communication skills aren’t limited to speaking – you can write and present your ideas clearly and put a pitch deck or report together with no dramas. It should go without saying, but you have a passion for marketing in the broadest sense, you know what levers to pull to see a project succeed and, more importantly, you can communicate this clearly to all stakeholders. If you’re passionate about, and have a great understanding of, the full marketing mix easily identifying a client’s challenges and knows how the agency can help them to achieve their goals then Apply now for your dream role!