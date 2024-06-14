Featured jobs: The Collagen Co. & POP!

The Collagen Co. believes that health and beauty truly starts from within. They are on a mission to help the world ‘Experience the Glow’ with the transformative power of Collagen. Proudly, one of Australia’s fastest-growing beauty supplement brands, they have disrupted the ingestible beauty market with our premium collagen products. They are currently searching for a full-time Head of Marketing who will be an integral part of their leadership team based in Melbourne. Responsible for implementing and assisting the team with global brand strategy, this role includes driving brand positioning and identity, fostering growth, and forming strategic partnerships that align with their vision and objectives. You will collaborate with the wider marketing team to ensure brand consistency across all touch points and lead the ideation and execution of impactful marketing campaigns. To be successful in this role you will have a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies, Communication, Marketing or a related field. If you think this could be the opportunity for you, apply now!

POP! School is POP! Photography’s learning and development pathway. At POP!, they specialise in creating stunning modelling portfolios, portraits, and family photography, with a special focus on kids and teens. POP! Is currently looking for a Photography Intern who’ll begin a fun and engaging journey of learning and development. In this internship you will dive into both theoretical and practical aspects of photography. You’ll actively participate in shoot days, learning all the ropes of how a photoshoot is run, including lighting, setup, styling, and post-shoot production. If you are enthusiastic, proactive and reliable with a passion for photography and a keen interest in learning and development this could be a really wonderful opportunity for you! Apply now!