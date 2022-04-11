The Atticism were nominated as a finalist in the Mumbrella Awards as Best PR Employer. Want to know why? Because they love their staff. And yes, we know you’ve heard that before – but they truly do. Their Sydney office is designed to be a collaborative, supportive and peaceful space. They believe that happy staff produce the best work! The Atticism team is currently looking for a part-time Social Media & Digital Manager. This role is the voice (and face!) of their clients’ social media pages. You must be able to embody the client’s brand and be able to articulate different brand positions, mission and values. You will be responsible for all interaction across social and digital channels, including Instagram, Facebook and (sometimes) TikTok. A real understanding of how to authentically connect with people and a knack of creating share-worthy moments is a must to help them build their client’s online communities. If you’re a social media guru and you’re excited to join a bunch of passionate peeps obsessed with creating everyday products that folks can fall in love with then this is the place for you! Apply now!

Every day, an accelerating rate of technology change, re-writes everyone’s playbook. In the race to lead, it’s be first or be disrupted. Inventing the future is the best way to be ready for it. Incyt’s award-winning team and unique Incyt Platform and Product Ecosystem enables cost effective, user friendly remote monitoring of operational data from geolocation and time in motion, to environmental inputs such as air pressure, luminosity and relative temperature and humidity. Designed using the latest ultra-low power IoT technologies, and taking advantage of hybrid connectivity and rugged design, these indoor/outdoor devices are quick to deploy and built to last.The recently launched product ecosystem is in a rapid growth phase and they are seeking an energetic, driven and creative Marketing Executive to propel their brand into multiple industry verticals. As Marketing Executive you’ll be tasked with a broad range of digital and traditional customer acquisition related marketing activities across Australia, New Zealand, Europe and North America. This unique opportunity is ideal for a Sydney based marketing graduate with 2-5 years experience, looking to expand their knowledge through a diverse range of experience in a high tech product and solutions environment. A typical day will look like: briefing/development of creative assets for paid media across social and the display network along with writing and publishing blog posts and other content marketing materials. If you have 2-5 years experience in a Marketing role working across traditional and digital media and thrive on ‘the new’ and you’re able to pivot easily when needed then this is the gig for you! Apply now!

SELFIE LESLIE.COM is a Los Angeles-based online fashion boutique. They are looking for a fashion passionate and super motivated PR & Social Coordinator to work in its Sydney based office in a full-time capacity. The role entails a mixture of influencer marketing, brand collaborations and social media content ideas and coordination. They want someone who is highly knowledgeable and up-to-date with popular and on-brand influencers and brands and constantly developing and inspiring their customers with fresh and creative ideas for social media marketing. Some of your duties will include: finding new and managing influencers on social media and collaborating with brand-aligned brands for collaborations. To be successful in this role you will have a strong understanding of influencer marketing and be savvy in social media platforms. If this opportunity sounds like a good fit for you, Apply now!

In order for P.E Nation to scale their global influencer network, they are looking for an Influencer Marketing Coordinator to facilitate their global gifting programme. Your responsibilities will include: managing influencer programme to meet brand and acquisition KPIs and work with in market PR agencies to source on brand, relevant talent. To be successful in this role you will need to have excellent written and verbal communication skills and great people skills and able to form strong working relationships. You’ll also need a minimum of 1 year experience in a PR coordinator or similar, ideally within the fashion industry.If you have or are completing a degree in Public Relations, Marketing or similar and have a passion for Social Media trends, and how they pertain to the influencer landscape then this could be a great opportunity for you! Apply now!

You love food. Who doesn’t? But does your love of food come with experience, understanding and passion for creating highly engaging digital campaigns, shooting, editing videos and optimising content for various mainstream and social platforms? Do you thrive on adding your own touch of creative flair to projects that you get to manage from planning to publishing? And are you meticulous in your execution driving trust amongst your peers that the job will get done, and done right? Whisk Media Group specialises in the production of strategy and content for brands operating in consumer facing cooking & food sectors; FMCG, industry groups, appliance brands and more. Whisk Media has an opportunity for a highly motivated, Senior Designer with experience in multimedia and video production to join the Whisk Media Group production team based in Sydney on a full-time basis. Working directly with the client & content teams, this role will be responsible for a range of design projects, video production and digital marketing campaigns for top brands in the consumer cooking & food industries, including our own sister publishing platform, myfoodbook. You are a strong team player/collaborator who can develop ideas, but also a self-starter who can work independently. You are looking for an opportunity to own projects and be a key member of the team. Your key responsibilities will include: working collaboratively with internal teams to design and execute multiple design campaigns for key client projects and effectively plan, communicate and execute design concepts with consideration for use across multiple channels. You will be experienced in producing content, including graphic design in a publishing and/or consumer agency environment and have a sound understanding of the nuances required when editing for social platforms. If you are creative, think outside the square and thrive on working on multiple projects, this is the role for you! Apply now!