stephtaylor.co is a growing online education company for business owners, founded and led by Steph Taylor, a marketer and launch strategist. They’re here to help their community build and grow businesses that are profitable and bring them so much joy. Until now, Steph has been hands-on in most areas of marketing the brand. But the business has grown and they’re searching for a Marketing Manager to join their canoe and help them paddle a bit faster. In this role you will help build and grow podcast listenership, launch a new membership program and increase sales of their self-paced courses. To succeed in this role you will have 3-5+ years of digital marketing experience, in roles where you’ve had exposure to both strategy and execution and be results-driven and passionate about growth. If this sounds like the opportunity for you, Apply now!

MINUS ART is a Sydney based business that sells fine art prints by emerging artists around the world. They offer high-quality and reasonably priced art worldwide and are really passionate about what they do. They are currently on the lookout for a casual Junior Marketer and Sales Associate who can help with marketing tasks and assist customers in their Paddington Gallery. In this role you will greet and interact with customers and provide assistance as required, create a variety of ongoing email campaigns and organise and maintain influencer marketing campaigns. To be successful in this role you will have proficiency in digital marketing, retail experience and knowledge of wall art are highly desirable. If you are friendly, enthusiastic, and outgoing this could be the perfect opportunity for you! Apply now!

Pedestrian Group (Winner – Publishing Company of the Year, Mumbrella Publish Awards 2021) is seeking a talented and knowledgeable Culture Reporter to join the team behind The Chainsaw, Australia’s first Web3-focused publication. Reporting to the Managing Editor and working closely with the Head of Editorial, the Culture Reporter will keep their community up to date on all the latest Web3 developments that sit at the intersection of art, music, gaming, style and more. The Culture Reporter will be expected to produce unbiased news, in-depth analysis, insightful opinion pieces and long-form investigations on the future of token technology and their impact on multiple industries. In this role you will be required to write multiple editorial posts per day and pitch, research, and produce varied forms of content, including long-form journalistic investigations and short-form guides. This role will suit someone with a strong interest in blockchain and how it relates to gaming, fashion, art, collecting and who has knowledge of the sub-cultural phenomenon of Web3 and the cultural stories from the space. Sound like you? Apply now!

Hermetica Flowers is looking for a bright, motivated and highly skilled Senior Florist with previous management experience to join their tight knit team in Woolloomooloo. They’re one of Sydney’s top experimental florists, founded in 2013 and specialising in high-impact, structural bouquets and captivating botanical installations. Their clients range from individual retail customers to PR agencies, event organisers and some of Sydney’s top hospitality and luxury brands. Operating out of its recently launched flagship space Hermetica is a specialised, creative team of florists, calligraphers, store assistants and couriers. To be successful in this role you will be experienced in: flower & stock ordering / management and preparation, design/presentation of creative concepts and large scale weddings and events. If this sounds like you, Apply now!