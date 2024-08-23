Featured jobs: sourcey.m, TK Maxx & Agent99

sourcey.m is a full-service merchandise company. Think of them as a marketing agency that provides customers with eye-catching, retail-quality branded merch and curated hampers. Their small, passionate Australian team brings decades of trade and brand marketing experience to the table. As a result of an internal promotion, an opportunity has become available for a Customer Experience Coordinator to join their small, close-knit Melbourne based team and thrive in a fun, supportive environment that values creativity and collaboration. In this role you will be responsible for: providing personalised experiences to each customer and analyse feedback to foster continuous improvement. Diagnosing and solving day-to-day customer concerns and issues through emails, calls, blogs, social media, and more and you will strive to give every customer the A-Grade, Top Notch, sourcey.m experience that keeps them coming back. If you’re passionate about creating exceptional customer experiences and thrive in a lively, fun, and fast-paced environment this is the opportunity for you! Apply now!

TK Maxx is an international brand, with over 500 stores across seven countries – with locations across Australia. They offer everything from women’s, men’s, and kids fashion, to footwear, accessories, lingerie, beauty, luggage, and homewares for every room and more. TK Maxx is currently looking for a full-time Brand Manager based in Sydney, who is a people-centric inclusive leader with a proven track record of being a strategic and creative thinker. Known internally as AVPD Marketing, as the Brand Director, reporting directly to the VP of Marketing AU, you’ll drive their brand to become a household name and one of the most-loved retailers in the market. With expertise in brand management, authoring strategy and team leadership, you will lead the creative and media side of the brand to drive store traffic, grow sales and build their brand’s presence in the hearts and minds of customers. This role offers the opportunity to make a lasting impact landing a global brand in Australia through locally driven strategy, campaigns and work. Lead with vision, creativity, and be part of the team shaping the future of this exciting brand as a major player in the retail landscape. If this sounds like the role for you, apply now!

Agent99 is an award-winning Sydney-based public relations agency that has been delivering smart ideas with impact. For 15+ years, they have been delivering impact to some of Australia’s most beloved consumer and corporate brands by offering strategic, creative, and unpredictable solutions. Agent99 is currently seeking a motivated and detail-oriented Part-Time Account Coordinator to join their team. In this role, you will support the team in executing PR campaigns, supporting on events, and coordinating various projects. This position is ideal for someone in their final year of study with the public relations or social media sector, who is looking for real-world experience. If this sounds like the perfect opportunity for you, apply now!