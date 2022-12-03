Hatched in 2014, Sleeping Duck was founded by 2 Melbourne-based engineers who were frustrated by the expensive, tedious, and confusing process of buying a bed, the duo decided to roll up their sleeves and literally make their own bed (so as to then lie in it). Their brand new showroom located in Melbourne is buzzing with energy and getting busier everyday, with the team extending their trading hours over weekends they are on the hunt for a casual Showroom Experience Specialist. The showroom is exciting, unique and one of a kind and they are looking for people just like that to join their amazing team. Your focus is to provide a memorable showroom experience – what does that mean? Chat to customers, build a rapport, encourage them to come back, guide them through the showroom, get them interacting with SD products and if they’re keen talk them through a purchase. SD is all about the quality of the experience rather than the sale (not KPi driven)! If you have high energy and engaging people with personality and have customer service experience such as retail or hospitality this is the role for you! Apply now!

EdwardsAndCo is Australia’s leading hair agency, housing the country’s most innovative and trend-setting hair stylists and makeup artists. Known for creating beautiful colour work, EdwardsAndCo has developed a significant following on social media platforms and has a rapidly expanding eCommerce platform. They are currently looking for a full-time Social Media & Marketing Manager who will own the social media strategy and execution for EdwardsAndCo, EdwardsAndCo Education and Jaye Haircare, across all platforms. You will create highly engaging content for Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and Pinterest such as posts, stories, IGTV, reels, and guides. You should be social media obsessed, creatively-minded and an excellent communicator. To nail this role you will have at least 2 years’ experience in a similar role; you’re ready to step in and take ownership of all social media for the brand. You will also be a proven social media strategist. You will demonstrate the ability to use insights to inform strategies and campaigns and most importantly, you will have a creative at heart. If this is the opportunity for you, Apply now!

A.P.E Events, a market leading corporate event producer, audio visual designer and one of Australia’s largest entertainment curators, is seeking an experienced, energetic, and enthusiastic Event Graduate / Junior Producer to join their Sydney team. This role will require you to be highly organised and have the ability to work autonomously. An intermediate knowledge of Microsoft Office is essential, as well as an excellent telephone manner, exceptional customer service skills and a passion for events. Your key responsibilities will include: meeting, greeting and liaising with clients & talent along with assisting Event Producers and Managers with any event related duties required. If you have previous experience in a similar role and have a strong work ethic this is the perfect opportunity for you! Apply now!