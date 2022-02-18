PIM have been creating experiences, engaging consumers and pushing the boundaries of brand immersion for over 22 years. PIM are on the hunt for a full-time Account Manager where you will serve as the day to day contact across a portfolio of clients and you will ensure your clients derive maximum value from PIM services. You will manage the delivery of all client requirements and be confident working at a fast pace across multiple projects. Maintaining a can-do attitude, strong attention to detail and an appetite to succeed is a must. If you are based in Sydney and are passionate about creative marketing and special events and dream about being part of a team that delivers unique experiences, then this is the opportunity for you to become the next PIMster! Apply here!

Globe has an exciting opportunity for a full-time Designer to join their hardgoods design and development team located in Melbourne with a focus on Globe skateboard design but also other hardgoods categories including their newly launched Milk Bar bikes. The successful candidate will be a creative self-starter with strong graphic design skills, have had experience in the action sports/street fashion industry, and have a healthy interest in skateboarding or other similar action sports. You will be responsible for tasks such as contributing to designs, illustrating original art for skateboards and other equipment and conceptualising, sketching, and designing skateboard products and packaging. If you’re creative, vibrant and full of energy, then please Apply here!

SBM are looking for a casual Social Media Strategist to join their respected integrated communications agency in Sydney as maternity cover, with the potential to become a permanent position. SBM clients are global brands and local experts who value SBM industry knowledge, as well as a brave and curious attitude. In this role you’ll be developing content & social strategy and plans, including strategic direction, content asset and creative recommendations, timeline, rollout/distribution plan, budget and targeting recommendations so solid experience in content, social, marketing/public relations, or journalism is a must. If you’re after a warm and relaxed team environment offering all the support you need to grow then don’t dilly-dally and Apply here!

Pacifico Optical are seeking two charismatic, reliable Ambassador and Mobile Sales Representatives who can join the Pacifico Sun Defender team on a casual basis to help promote and sell their product at markets and events held in Sydney and around Australia. Ideal applicants should have an interest in fashion and lifestyle, experience in sales, be charismatic and enjoy engaging with others. If this role sounds right to you please Apply here!

Scarlet is the new Aussie startup creating the next generation of period products. They are looking for a casual Content and Community Manager to join their Sydney who can make a real impact on the health and wellness of their community through creative, inspiring and insightful content. To be successful in this role you will love creating content, writing and communicating and have an incredible track record of creating highly engaging content on social platforms. Some of your tasks will include: planning, creating and managing an inspiring content calendar with input from the team along with being able to identify opportunities for the brand on social and rally support for your idea to bring it to life. If this role excites you then Apply here!