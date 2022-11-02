Oxford Art Factory is a multidimensional live event space in Sydney, Australia. It houses two live music spaces – the main performance space (500 capacity) and the Gallery Bar (150 capacity). They are looking for a talented full-time Music/Venue Booker to join their team! The role involves booking and managing gigs and private functions and launches, managing the promotion and ticketing for each show and securing new business for the venue. The successful candidate must feel confident with negotiating terms/fees and filling the calendar with various events and profiled ticketed gigs. This will include national and regional promoters, music labels and management companies, live booking agencies and a range of corporate and sole trader business clients. To be successful in this role you will need to be driven, well-organised, reliable and have a willing can-do attitude to all that comes their way. A passion for music is a must, and the person in question should have the knowledge and flexibility to work with a range of music genres, as the OAF caters to all styles. Sound good to you? Apply now!

Motorline BMW/MINI Garage is a family owned and operated business located in Daisy Hill, 30 minutes from Brisbane CBD servicing customers from Brisbane to the Gold Coast. They pride themselves on providing a luxury experience at every touch point, from online, EDM, events to in-dealership experiences; consistently delivering authentic, value-add interactions with both their new and long-standing customers. Due to recent growth they are looking for a qualified Marketing Coordinator who can demonstrate previous experience delivering non-digital/traditional marketing and events while also displaying a strong focus, passion and skill for Digital Marketing. Some of your duties and responsibilities will include: managing multiple brand/location profiles including curated content creation and website management. A keen eye for detail, the utmost professionalism, impeccable personal presentation with unique, fun messaging and a genuine passion in the luxury goods industry is what they seek in their next valued BMW Family Member. If this sounds like you, Apply now!

WOTSO provides flexible workspaces and other services over 21 locations across Australia with more spaces on the horizon! Their spaces are home to a growing network of businesses ranging from start-ups, small to medium size businesses, corporates, non for profits and more. WOTSO has an energetic and welcoming atmosphere, and their spaces are designed to have a ‘home away from home’ feel. There is currently an opportunity for a full-time Space Coordinator to join their growing Sydney team. They are looking for a bubbly and reliable person to hit the ground running and assist with the daily operations of the spaces, interact with their members, move around the space keeping it always looking great and supporting staff with general administrative tasks. This is an entry level role, and the successful applicant will join a supportive team with full training provided. WOTSO is a Certified Great Place to Work™ and this could be the perfect role for someone who is looking to broaden their retail or hospitality experience and gain experience in an office environment or someone who is looking for a change in career. If this sounds awesome to you, Apply now!