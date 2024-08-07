Featured jobs: Oxford Art Factory, Brent Street & Sweat It Out

Oxford Art Factory is one of Sydney’s premier live music venues where it showcases up-and-coming national talent and globally renowned international touring acts. OAF is currently looking for a full-time Venue Manager. They are looking for someone who lives and breathes hospitality, live music and nightlife. To be eligible for this role, ideally, you will have experience in fast-paced venues, with the ability to remain calm under pressure and problem-solving coming naturally. As Assistant Venue Manager, you will report directly to the Venue Manager and CEO/Licensee. You will assist with the venue’s day-to-day operations, train current and new staff, implement systems and procedures to streamline service and increase sales, and help create an unforgettable experience for our guests. If this sounds like the gig for you, apply now!

Brent Street is Australia’s Home of Performing Arts. Brent Street is currently looking for a full time Social Media & Content Manager based in Sydney. With strong experience in all social media channels and incredible content creation skills, you will be responsible for the planning, creation and distribution of both social (video and photo) and general (graphic and web design) content. You will upkeep and grow their social media by interacting with followers, responding to direct messages and comments, developing brand integrity and utilising their tone of voice. You will be responsible for the development and execution of the weekly social media schedule and strategy, which is created in accordance with top-level goals and targets provided by the Marketing and CRM Manager. The Social Media & Content Manager maintains a deep understanding of both the annual company calendar and daily/weekly class schedule for all departments, with the expectation that between themselves and the Content Creator, classes, events and goings-ons are marketed to a high standard. This role reports to the Marketing & CRM Manager and manages the Content Creator. This role requires strong experience in content creation and social media management. If this sounds like it could be the role for you, apply now!

Sweat It Out is a Sydney-based record label started by the late and great AJAX. Central Station Records has a long history in the Australian dance music scene dating back to 1976. Sweat It Out is currently seeking a Junior Marketing Manager with a passion for marketing, music and a knowledge of emerging and established Australian indie / dance artists. They are looking for a dynamic, music loving person to be a collaborative and supportive team member to assist with implementing marketing strategies for all key brands including but not limited to Sweat It Out, Club Sweat, Central Station Records, Tinted Records, October Records, Soul Modern, Dinky and Dark Machine Records. The primary purpose of this role is to work on marketing activities across the businesses, driving creativity and supporting revenue growth through sales and production management. If you think this is the opportunity for you, apply now!