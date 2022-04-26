Niche Productions are a boutique Sydney-based touring, events, agency and management company. Niche Talent Agency has established itself as an industry tastemaker, with a unique roster of emerging acts pioneering innovative sounds and a reputation for breaking new ground and expanding opportunities for our artists in Australia, New Zealand, Asia and the rest of the world. Niche Productions are currently on the hunt for a Senior Booking Agent to join their growing team. As Senior Booking Agent, you will be responsible for: effectively negotiating and maximising fees with promoters and venues, ensuring contracts are in place and signed for every event and coordinating the daily schedule for your artists, including close work with logistics teams to ensure perfect travel and accommodation service, plus tour managing where appropriate. To be successful in this role you will have 3+ years agency & music industry experience and a desire to learn more and progress in your career in the music industry. If you want to work alongside a passionate & supportive team in a fast-paced industry and who love live music above all else then this is the gig for you! Apply now!

Wrinkles Schminkles is looking for a full-time Digital Marketing/eCommerce Coordinator/Manager to help support a small, fast-paced Sydney based team by executing marketing initiatives and plans across digital channels. This role is best suited to a digitally and technically savvy marketer looking to ‘own’ a digital execution role. Someone who is passionate and will thrive in a fast-paced environment where they can fast track their digital career and enjoy working with a solutions-focused, all-female, close-knit, and passionate team! Some of your responsibilities will include: email Marketing – Design, execution and scheduling of all email marketing through Klaviyo. You will also own all Social Media Management – sourcing, creating, and scheduling of engaging content. To be successful in this role you will be a motivated & proactive self-starter with at least 1 year of experience in marketing or a similar role. You’ll be a strong communicator and team player who enjoys supporting team members as well as happy to take on responsibility and get things done. You are solution-focused, extremely organised, analytical, and data-driven with strong attention to detail. If you think you’re the right person for this role, Apply now!

Krystle Knight Jewellery was dreamt up by founder Krystle back in 2013. What began as an idea – to create jewellery that boasted clean designs and the raw, natural beauty of crystals has grown from Krystle’s dining room table in Sydney, to a shared office space in Byron Bay, to their very own office space and shop front, to where they are now. They are about to open their very own KKJ HQ and shop in the Byron Bay Industrial Estate. Due to this growth KKJ are looking for a Sales + E-Commerce Administrator to join the family. You will be responsible for: creating purchase orders, receiving stock, allocating payments. You will also manage new product upload + management through DEAR Systems and reporting & updating units sold data, and ordering jewellery based from this. You will also assist with Product Development and Office admin tasks. To be successful in this role you will need to be proficient in Shopify, inventory management system – DEAR or previous use of Cin7, trade gecko or similar and Klaviyo or Mailchimp. You will also have Meticulous attention to detail with excellent verbal + written communication. If this sounds like you, Apply now!

Zero Digital Media is a 24/7 Australian sporting news agency, creating world-class digital content as well as producing premium sports content to clients around the world. ZDM has an exciting vacancy for a talented and experienced Melbourne based full-time Digital Graphic Designer to lead digital design and brand projects across Zero Digital’s suite of products. The successful candidate will be responsible for maintaining consistency in design across ZDM visual identity as well as continual iteration in the evolution of their branded assets and online user experience within its flagship sites: Zero Tackle (NRL) and Zero Hanger (AFL). A huge part of this role will be continual enhancement of the User Experience of its sites, from specific widgets to the homepage to different types of landing pages and content. Experience in UX/UI will be highly regarded.You will be responsible for producing visual content that matches the company’s brand, aesthetic and marketing strategy, including website assets, social media graphics, and products, advertising banners, and corporate documents, including for their agencies and partners when necessary. To be successful in this role you will have a Bachelor’s degree in digital design, graphic design, or a related field. You’ll also have proven experience (3+ years) in a professional digital design role and portfolio of previous digital design work to showcase experience and creativity. If you are ticking all these boxes then this is the role for you! Apply now!

Art Pharmacy are art curators, placemakers and art consultants. Art Pharmacy is a full service art and culture agency based in Sydney. They curate, manage and deliver creative projects that culturally enrich spaces and tell sophisticated, interesting and people centric stories about place, community and creativity. They are a small team that works effectively together collaboratively with a curious nature. AP are seeking a Commercial Business Manager to manage a portfolio of clients; someone who is happy to work with your existing client and to grow new relationships. Someone who has experience running projects, as it is a high paced role in a dynamic office. And most importantly, someone with a passion for art and culture is a must! In this role you will be working closely with our art curator and art liaison team.You’ll find your time is split between Business Development Manager and Art Project Manager. Some of your tasks will include: developing growth strategies and plans for new business and managing and retaining relationships with existing clients. Along with managing WIP (content calendar, operations), keeping the team on track of the art projects and keeping the sales pipeline current & managing invoices with our accountant. To be successful in this role you’ll ideally have an art degree and are really passionate about art and culture. If this sounds like you, Apply now!

Niche Productions are a boutique Sydney-based touring, events, agency and management company. Niche Talent Agency has established itself as an industry tastemaker, with a unique roster of emerging acts pioneering innovative sounds and a reputation for breaking new ground and expanding opportunities for our artists in Australia, New Zealand, Asia and the rest of the world. Niche Productions are currently on the hunt for a full time Agent Assistant to join their fast paced Sydney office. This is an exciting opportunity for someone with exceptional administrative & organisational skills and great attitude to become a vital part of our close-knit team. In this role, you will work with the team to assist in booking and managing aspects of national tours for artists. You will be responsible for overseeing and managing the day to day booking assistant tasks, acting as the right-hand person to the CEO/Senior Agent. You will be liaising directly with clients (Artists and Managers) and external key industry businesses such as venues and festivals. To be successful in this role you will have a strong ability to work autonomously following protocol, and report status updates to supervisor in an efficient manner. You will also have a high level proficiency across social media platforms and a desire to learn more and progress in your career in the music industry. If you’re excited to work alongside a passionate & supportive team in a fast-paced industry and who love live music above all else then this is the gig for you! Apply now!