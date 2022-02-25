New Directions Packaging has a proud history of providing innovative and superior packaging solutions to businesses in Australia and worldwide and they are currently searching for a full-time Account Manager in Sydney who will be an integral member of the team. Primarily you will focus on driving sales through relationship management with new and existing clientele. You will develop and manage client accounts of varying sizes by providing packaging solutions of all kinds. To be successful in this role you will be a team player and be a confident communicator. You will also have a high level of accuracy and attention to detail – this is a must! If you are excited to work within a small close-knit team within a larger company, who are incredibly hard-working and enjoy a good laugh together then Apply here!

Do you live, love and breathe all things food, drinks, events, art and culture? Then come and join the Hidden City Secrets team as Personal Assistant to the Director. Hidden City Secrets is the leading event aggregator and the #1 Google ranked function website in Australia. Hidden City Secrets is a national website that provides Melbournians, Sydneysiders, Queenslanders, Adelaidians and Perth-Peeps with a top-rate website to search, enquire and book venues. People use their website to find anything from social drinks, dinner with friends & family to dream function venues for their next birthday, anniversary, corporate events and heaps more. To be successful in this role you will need to be proactive and enthusiastic. You will assist with tasks such as: managing the director’s appointments and calendar, driving general marketing activities to promote the business along with other admin tasks for the business. If you are located in Melbourne and are looking for a part-time role then Apply here!

Dinosaur Designs are looking for an experienced Assistant Store Manager to help run their vibrant Sydney stores located in the iconic Strand Arcade and Oxford Street, Paddington. As part of the Dinosaur Designs team, you will share their passion for beautiful handmade jewellery and homewares. You will be a personable and dynamic individual, whose expertise in retail will inspire the Strand Arcade and Paddington teams. Your responsibilities will include assisting the Store Manager with: managing store performance and operations, monitoring individual staff and store KPIs and ensuring high customer service standards are always met. To be successful in this role you will have an innate ability to begin and build relationships while maintaining connections with clients. You will have Impeccable communication skills, a strong eye for visual merchandising and styling and be available to work full-time. This is a wonderful opportunity to join a unique Australian company that strives to provide a supportive and innovative workplace. Apply here!

Sundae Body is looking for a part-time Marketing Assistant based in the Melbourne office to help the Founder and Content Marketing Manager in the planning, creation and implementation of Sundae’s marketing activities. You will be responsible for the day-to-day execution of the social media strategy and outreach of in-house influencer collaborations. You will assist with the development of marketing campaigns, activities and content to deliver compelling stories across Sundae’s digital platforms. You will have ownership of the scheduling and deployment of social media activity across Instagram, Facebook and TikTok including writing copy for captions. You will also work closely with the marketing team, supporting them in planning, implementing and monitoring marketing campaigns. If you are currently studying or recently graduated from marketing, business, or communications related field and are highly organised then please Apply here!

Bingo Loco are searching for a Personal Assistant for their Sydney office to become an integral part of one of the fastest growing event brands on the planet. You will be working across different businesses that are vastly different so this is a full-time role for someone that enjoys wearing many different hats. Bingo Loco is the runaway child of traditional bingo complete with rave rounds, comedian MCs, special effects, lip sync battles and dance-offs. Bingo Loco are bringing bingo kicking and screaming into a full-on party rave! Your role as a PA will mainly focus around marketing assistance (digital & traditional), administration, managing emails & other correspondence including, customer service, calendar management and budget management. Your role will also focus on assisting the management of the studio where you will be required to manage the office space for staff which would include ensuring the space is tidy, the fridge is stocked and creating fun and collaborative activities for staff. If this role excites the hell out of you then Apply here!

Collective Hub is seeking an experienced Wholesale Manager within the lifestyle sector to work closely with Lisa Messenger on a full time basis in Sydney. You will have extensive experience in both the domestic and international marketplaces, with specific networks in the US. You will have a proven ability to think strategically in a fast paced, fluid space. Collective Hub is looking for a proactive leader who anticipates potential issues and presents solutions, someone who can think on their feet and is always on the hunt for new opportunities. To nail this brief, you will have excellent project management skills as an experienced wholesale manager with impeccable attention to detail, and have a solid grasp on data, reporting, systems and processes. This role will take your career to the next level, responsible for developing and implementing a wholesale strategy across an impressive portfolio of lifestyle products; you will have the grit and determination to deliver each and every time. Working alongside the internal team, you will ensure an extensive and successful flow of products throughout each targeted marketplace. You will be confident and well-connected, and happy to work autonomously within a high-performing team. Your key focus will be to expand their wholesale operations across multiple channels to fulfil Lisa’s mission and that of Collective Hub. The sky’s the limit and anything is possible! If this sounds like you then Apply here!