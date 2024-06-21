Featured jobs: Morrisday The Label, On Air Entertainment & The Collagen Co.

Morrisday The Label is a growing Australian homeware brand based in Sydney, focused on providing high-quality products to the B2B market. They are currently looking for a dynamic and motivated Sales Rep & Social Media Coordinator to join their small team, assisting the Sales Director in sales and social media activities, contributing to our brand strategy, and driving our growth. In this role you will: .manage social media accounts including content creation, scheduling, and community management. You will contribute to the development and execution of brand strategies to position the company effectively in the market and you’ll assist in overseeing website development and online marketing campaigns. To be successful in this role you will have proven sales experience, ideally in homeware or fashion wholesale and experience in brand strategy and social media account management. If this sounds like the opportunity for you, apply now!

On Air Entertainment is looking for a Podcast Coordinator for an upcoming weekly Podcast for Actors – On Air Snack Bar. You will be responsible for coordinating podcast shoot with production team, seeking sponsorship for podcast, assisting Social Media and Marketing where required and coordinating Podcast Shoot Days. The role would suit a Sydney based creative person who has had experience working in coordinating on a production and events in Film / TV / Theatre. If this is an opportunity you would love to be part of Apply Now!

The Collagen Co. believes that health and beauty truly starts from within. They are on a mission to help the world ‘Experience the Glow’ with the transformative power of Collagen. Proudly, one of Australia’s fastest-growing beauty supplement brands, they have disrupted the ingestible beauty market with our premium collagen products. They are currently searching for a full-time Head of Marketing who will be an integral part of their leadership team based in Melbourne. Responsible for implementing and assisting the team with global brand strategy, this role includes driving brand positioning and identity, fostering growth, and forming strategic partnerships that align with their vision and objectives. You will collaborate with the wider marketing team to ensure brand consistency across all touch points and lead the ideation and execution of impactful marketing campaigns. To be successful in this role you will have a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies, Communication, Marketing or a related field. If you think this could be the opportunity for you, apply now!