Michael Cassel Group is searching for a full-time Publicity Assistant in Sydney. You will generate high-quality P.R. campaigns for the Australian premieres of award-winning productions—the likes of Lion King, Hamilton, Harry Potter and The Cursed Child. You will assist in coordinating high profile events, previews and premieres; press launches; press trips; events more. You are willing to learn and embrace the day-to-day activities of a press office in the arts and entertainment industries. You are an enthusiastic P.R. graduate who is passionate about theatre. If you’re ready to claim this role, apply here!

Megaphone Marketing, a digital agency dedicated to being at the forefront of the industry, has an opportunity for a Graphic Designer full-time in Melbourne. Overachievers, trailblazers, mould-breakers, you will feel right at home here. You’ll bring your creativity to EDM design, website asset creation, and more. With an eagerness to learn, you would be included in one of the most comprehensive and extensive training programs in the field and scale your career through constant learning, whether with up-skilling workshops, coaching and leadership development, or direct training from Facebook and Google H.Q. If this would be a dream opportunity for you, apply here!

The Prince, Melbourne, is looking to add a full-time Marketing and Communications Specialist to their iconic team. If using the correct grammar is your love language, and you spent lockdown going through scroll-stopping food content, this is for you. Are you obsessed with travel and dining, working with the most exciting venues, and throwing parties? You’ll join a team that prides itself on doing things differently regarding marketing and communications, collaborating with all sorts of beautiful creatives and brands. Tertiary qualifications in Communications, Marketing, PR, or 2- 4 years of relevant experience required either in-house or agency-based. A dream role for you? Apply here!

Are you an innovative Marketing superstar? Lorna Jane, Brisbane, is seeking a full-time Creative Marketing Manager to lead all things creative. You’ll report to the founder and work alongside their talented crew. You’re someone who can see the bigger picture and drive the brand story through imagery, video, campaign stories and promotional events. You’re also just as comfortable with getting your hands dirty and owning the creative production process, including performance. You’re a self-starter; who would run the show with designers, photographers, videographers, creative marketers, etc. You have at least 5+ years of experience in a creative/brand strategist/leadership role. Sound like you? Apply here!

A dynamic social media & digital marketing agency is on the hunt for an Account Manager / Media Coordinator based in Sydney. White Key Marketing specialises in producing engaging campaigns to showcase a business’ I.D. and social media presence. You are motivated and enthusiastic and bring your skills to develop and implement targeted communications for digital solutions. You are passionate and proficient in platforms and social media management tools. If curating engaging content is your thing, apply here!

Illuminate Communications is looking for their next PR Senior Account Executive role full-time in Sydney. They’re looking for a confident new member to join their growing, supportive and ambitious team of media hounds, sell-in specialists, copywriters, content and digital experts. You are an ambitious self-starter with approximately one to three years of experience in a fast-paced agency environment. Sound like your jam? Apply here!

