Due to continued agency growth, Media Merchants is looking for a positive and motivated individual to join their Sydney Team as an Account Manager to develop, manage and implement the marketing strategy requirements for some of their key national clients. To be successful in this role and work within the fast paced and dynamic advertising industry, applicants require strong communication and people skills, experience in project management, as well as being highly organised with excellent attention to detail. A Full Service Account Manager will focus on the accurate and timely delivery of all aspects of their clients requirements, including, Creative, Media, Digital, Content and Performance, delivering success for both their clients and Media Merchants. This is the ideal role for someone who is motivated and talented in building client relationships with a full service focus. As an integral part of their team you would share responsibility for the accuracy of the work we produce. This role is an excellent opportunity to make a positive difference and to grow and challenge your advertising career while working within one of Australia’s leading Full Service Advertising Agencies. If you’re up for the challenge, Apply now!

Cricket NSW is focused on leading and growing the game throughout the state and oversees all cricket from elite professional teams to community, school, and social cricket. As a purpose and people led organisation, CNSW aims to inspire everyone to play and love cricket. To deliver on their new strategy in 2022, they are taking a collaborative, customer centric approach to our organisational structure, bringing new teams together and creating exciting opportunities to achieve their purpose. They’re looking for an experienced Digital Marketing Specialist who can create valuable digital experiences for their cricket customers. From attendees and members of our BBL teams to participants of community cricket and their amazing network of volunteers. You’ll be responsible for the successful implementation of digital customer marketing campaigns with a focus on growing and retaining their audiences to drive deeper fan experiences, membership, ticket sales, revenue and participation. To be successful in this role you’ll have at least 3 years experience in a digital marketing role managing email and social campaigns and have experience working with CMS platforms such as Braze, Acoustic and Sitecore. If you want to work in a dynamic and progressive workplace that is committed to giving you the opportunities you deserve then Apply now!

Programa is a Melbourne based startup seeking to revolutionise the interior design, architecture and furniture industry through an end-to-end SaaS-enabled marketplace. Programa makes it easier for designers to manage their projects and for suppliers to manage, promote and sell their products. They are currently searching for a full-time Design & Content Coordinator who is looking to make the next step in their career, advance their marketing skills and grow with an innovative company. As Programa is a small team they are seeking someone with the drive, motivation and enthusiasm to help grow a global business from the very beginning. As Content and Design Coordinator you will be working directly with the Marketing Manager and Founders to: own design & content creation from marketing and sales assets, own organic social media in line with marketing goals and contribute to campaign and creative idea generation. To be successful in this role you will have 2-3+ years experience in design and marketing, ideally in-house and have experience working with marketing teams to execute digital marketing campaigns and leverage social media channels. If this sounds like you, Apply now!