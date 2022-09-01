MCoBeauty is Australia’s fastest growing beauty brand. As the little sister diffusion line to iconic Australian brand ModelCo, They’re proud to deliver innovative beauty solutions that are on-trend, affordable and deliver premium results. An exciting career opportunity exists for a highly organised and energetic Sydney based Graphic Designer. This is an opportunity for a talented and confident individual to be part of a team who embraces your talents. You must live and breathe design, have amazing attention to detail and thrive in a fast-paced environment. Some of your responsibilities include: designing digital banners, eDMs, ecommerce infographics, social creatives, ads etc and designing product packaging materials while working closely with the product developer and CEO. To be successful in this role you will have proven Graphic Design experience in Beauty, Fashion or Lifestyle and have a minimum 3 years Graphic Designer experience. If you want to be a part of the MCoBeauty family, Apply now!

Seeker Agency is on the hunt for a full-time Melbourne based Associate Producer to manage a portfolio of small – mid tier clients and their associated calendar of events. You will build and maintain strong, trusting and long-lasting relationships, assist the Production team across all elements of pitching, planning and event execution as required and assist with the creation of new business proposals and budgets. To succeed in this role you will have demonstrated knowledge of the event landscape and have a minimum of two years experience in a similar role within an agency environment. If this sounds like you, Apply now!

TDC PR is a growing global communications consultancy seeking a media-savvy mid-level Freelance PR and Communications Coordinator to generate brand awareness for their clients. Using your local Sydney understanding of the creative industries and public relations, you will plan, write and implement publicity campaigns, including press releases, to ensure that a positive public image is maintained and expanded. To be successful as TDC PR’s publicist in Sydney, you should have excellent written and verbal communication skills. The top candidate will be a creative individual, with the ability to envision out-of-the-box PR strategies that help their clients make a splash in the public’s awareness. If you have a creative industry background, a passion for the creative industries and previous public relations experience this could be the role for you! Apply now!

House of CB is after a full-time Concession Manager for its Myer Melbourne store. Being a Concession Manager at House of CB, involves feeling empowered to run the business as if it were your own. Their successful Concession Managers have outstanding commercial and leadership qualities and are overall responsible for maximising sales and driving Company profit. This role is accountable for ensuring an exceptional level of customer service and will lead by example to operate an organised and profitable space. If you have 2+ years retail leadership experience in a fast-paced environment and are dedicated to providing outstanding customer service and driving profit this could be the role for you! Apply now!

House of CB is looking for Sales Associates for their Sydney stores. At House of CB, their Sales Associates are empowered, dedicated and responsible for providing a high standard of customer service and an unforgettable shopping experience. Whether it be on the sales floor, in the fitting room or at the till point – their Sales Associates will work together as a team to contribute towards the sales and profit in the store. You will create a positive, welcoming, and personalised shopping experience while ​​maintaining excellent brand, product and promotional knowledge to actively advise and inspire customers. If you have 1+ years retail experience in a fast-paced environment and are dedicated to providing outstanding customer service, this could be the role for you! Apply now!