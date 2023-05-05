Featured jobs: Kult Models Australia, Electric Collective & Throwback

Kult Models Australia is a leading model and talent management agency based in Surry Hills, Sydney. They are on the hunt for a Junior Assistant to work with their booking team on a full time basis. You will assist with all aspects of the day to day running of the agency and the goal of the role is to provide effective, well-organised assistance to the agents on the booking desk and general office support. The role is well suited to someone with an interest in the fashion industry who wants to get their foot in the door and build a career as a talent agent. Experience at another talent agency is useful but not a prerequisite, transferable skills are important – organised, multi-tasking and great communications skills are a must with at least 1 year relevant work experience. On the job training and development will be offered. Knowledge of office computer programs (including email, word, excel) is a must – experience of Photoshop and InDesign are favourable not essential. If you want to be part of a collaborative, supportive and fun work environment with opportunity to progress in your career then this could be the place for you. Apply now!

Electric Collective are a colourful, diverse and passionate PR agency based in Sydney who are successfully achieving top tier national and global results for nearly a decade. They work across some of the most exciting activations and projects in the country and manage unique creatives including fashion designers, music venues and festivals, hotels, beauty brands, luxury clients, health and wellness, and events both locally and globally. They are seeking a proactive, positive and confident Publicist and Influencer Specialist to work across their expanding roster of global and Australian clients and projects at the forefront of youth and culture. The Specialist makes a proactive contribution to the results of each account across fashion, lifestyle, music, travel, hospitality and beauty, working to efficiently and professionally fulfil required activities, and contributes directly to help achieve set KPI targets for each client. The Specialist assists in all aspects of the day to day management of client accounts from a strategic influencer perspective, driving the overall performance of the account. An innate passion and interest across the industry is essential – proactively identifying new developments, trends, opportunities and relationships for both clients and agency at large. If you are passionate, articulate and experienced with managing clients and deadlines this is the role for you! Apply Now!

Throwback is a brand that revolutionised the world of basketball fashion and lifestyle. The store offers an unparalleled selection of licensed NBA merchandise, sneakers, fashion, and lifestyle accessories. The brand operates as a multifunctional lifestyle label and a progressive retail establishment with its physical flagship store and headquarters in Sydney and its provides a strong digital presence that caters to customers Australia wide. They are seeking a highly motivated, experienced Marketing Manager with a passion for basketball and retail ecommerce to join their team. The ideal candidate has experience in the retail marketing industry and will be responsible for managing their entire digital marketing strategy, including budget management, team management, creative direction, problem-solving, conflict resolution, project management, and meeting ecommerce store performance metrics. You will lead a team of at least two direct reports and will work closely with other departments to ensure a cohesive and effective marketing plan. Some of your key responsibilities will include: create and execute digital marketing plan for their online store, with retail consideration along with managing budgets, track ad performance, and improve online store metrics. If you have Bachelor’s degree in marketing, communications, or related field and at least 5 years of experience in digital marketing with a focus on the retail industry then this could be the perfect role for you! Apply now!