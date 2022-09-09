BRAIN TO BODY is a health lifestyle brand that helps guide their clients through world-class chiropractic care to become more connected to their bodies. They are looking for a Sydney based Studio Concierge who wants to learn, lead and take ownership of their video production (end-to-end video content creation) as they grow their brand and continue to educate and entertain their circle. This role would suit a social person who is passionate about their health with a hunger to grow creativity. They want someone who has an eye for style, is confident & can change the energy (vibe) in the room for the better to influence, entertain and educate clients, and who adds to their team culture to join their growing brand. If this sounds like your kind of role, Apply now!

Electric Sheep Music is a boutique music and sound company looking for a full time Production Assistant to join the in-studio team based in Sydney. This is the perfect foot in the door role for anyone with an interest in music, sound design, production, or a combination of the three. The role is varied and will change on a daily basis, so will suit someone with a flexible and upbeat attitude. This is a position that doesn’t require any prior experience. If you have experience, amazing, but the most important qualities are all the soft skills, and the rest can be taught. To be the right fit for this role you will be flexible and have an upbeat attitude with a natural proactive approach. You will be happy to do the little things, like take out the rubbish or unpack the dishwasher and you appreciate the small things, and like to look after people. Understanding when it is crunch time and doing what you can to be supportive. If you’re interested in this opportunity, Apply now!

Eva designs furniture that’s made for living. What started with an award-winning mattress-in-a-box has grown into a range of high-quality homewares and furniture. Eva is looking for a people-person to join their team as their go-to PR & Partnerships team member! No worries if you’re new to this world of Partnerships – as long as you’ve got the hunger to learn and can thrive in a fast-paced environment, then they’ll take you under their wing and help you grow! In this role you will work with the Marketing team to grow, develop and execute new and creative PR and partnership strategies to achieve company goals. You will also manage the day-to-day operations of the partnerships program including researching, evaluating and onboarding new partners and affiliates to the brand. To be successful in this role you’ll have exceptional interpersonal, time management and negotiation skills. You’ll also be experienced in copywriting and communication skills and have a deep understanding of, or direct experience working with, Australian publishers, networks and other brands. Sound like you? Apply now!