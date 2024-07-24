Featured jobs: Bolster, The Photo Studio & Mint

Bolster are integrated communications specialists with an eye on culture. Headquartered from Melbourne they’re a team of 50+ passionate individuals spread across four specialist teams. Their foundational clients include festivals and events and they have devised integrated campaigns for some of the world’s biggest brands. Bolster is currently looking for a full time Campaign Manager who is a data-driven ‘tech-head’ with a genuine passion for marketing and emerging advertising solutions. With your strategic, solutions-focused mindset and cross-platform expertise, you’ll be able to act as a soundboard for clients, troubleshoot challenges and collaborate with your peers with a proactive and can-do attitude. This is an awesome opportunity to join a supportive team of high-performers that are laser-focused on results but just as equally on having fun along the way. If you have a proven track record of effectively managing campaigns and clients, plus a juicy brain to boot, then this is the opportunity for you! Apply now!

The Photo Studio Academy, powered by The Photo Studio Australia is at the forefront of innovative education in magazine-style fashion portraits and modelling portfolios. They are currently looking for a Photography Assistant, where you’ll embark on an exciting journey of theoretical and practical learning. Unlock your photographic potential as you delve into the art of image-making through their insightful online courses and practical in-studio days and workshops and immerse yourself in the daily operations of a top-notch photography studio. Learn the ins and outs of managing a successful photoshoot, and gain insights into what it takes to create stunning visual masterpieces. This is not your typical internship! You’ll have the opportunity to work alongside seasoned professionals, gaining hands-on studio experience that will set you apart in the world of photography. If this sounds like an incredible opportunity to you, apply now!

A leading independent Australasian communications agency, with a national presence in Australia and New Zealand, Mint offers big thinking with nimble feet. Storytellers at heart, they deliver outrageously good results for global companies and premium luxury brands. The Mint Partners Melbourne are on the hunt for a passionate, creative, and enthusiastic Account Coordinator to join their growing team. Working across some of the world’s most premium travel, restaurants, lifestyle, fashion and corporate brands, their ideal candidate is a self-starter who provides support through a can-do attitude and excellent communication and problem-solving skills. As a key support member to the team you will contribute on every level, showing your ability to flex and a drive and enthusiasm for learning. If you have a Communications Degree or Internship experience and excellent communication skills this is the perfect opportunity for you! Apply now!