batyr is a ‘for purpose’ preventative mental health organisation, created and driven by young people, for young people. They run programs that help smash the stigma surrounding mental health and empower young people to reach out for support. batyr are on the hunt for a full-time Marketing & Brand Manager based in Sydney. The Marketing & Brand Manager is a key part of the Marketing & Fundraising team and will be responsible for overseeing all marketing activity including the website, social media, EDM and media opportunities to ensure batyr’s brand messaging is impactful and cohesive across all channels. This role will work closely with the Head of Marketing & Brand to create a marketing and brand strategy that will support batyr to grow its presence and make its mark in the mental health landscape on a national scale. Working collaboratively across the organisation is key to maximising marketing and branding opportunities for batyr. Reporting on marketing activity and using the learnings to improve performance will ensure this role’s success. To be successful in this role you’ll be a top notch communicator and thrive from connecting with others. You have a finger on the pulse for current trends in the marketing landscape and the prospect of being creative with a team of passionate people excites you. If this sounds like you Apply now!

Crowbar Sydney, is an independant, family owned live music venue. They are looking for a Venue Booking and Admin Assistant to help with booking local line-ups, front bar events and after parties; and managing back-end administration of event bookings, ticketing and contracts. The right candidate is passionate about live music and based in Sydney, with industry relationships and a great knowledge of local, national and international artists from a variety of genres – punk, rock, indie, metal, hardcore and everything in between. This position is starting as part-time but can grow to full time quickly. Up for the challenge? Apply now!

Edelman is a global communications firm that partners with businesses and organisations to evolve, promote and protect their brands and reputations. They have a unique opportunity for a full-time Admin Assistant/Front of House whizz to join their Sydney office. You will be an excellent multi-tasker, with great written and verbal communication skills and have an ability to think on your feet in an ever-changing environment. Supporting an office of around 80 people (and reporting into their Office Manager), your days could involve coordinating meetings, greeting clients, ensuring the office stationery and catering supplies are ordered, keeping everything efficient and orderly and providing an injection of culture into the office! If you have 1 year of working in an office admin role and intermediate to advanced Microsoft office skills this could be the perfect role for you! Apply now!

Robot Specialist is a proud Australian, fun and focused e-commerce business that is rapidly growing. They are looking for the right friendly, energetic person to join their Melbourne team as a casual Warehouse Assistant/ Pick Packer as they take their business to the next level. Your main duties will include: organising their warehouse and incoming / outgoing stock along with picking and packing customer orders. You will overlook the day to day operations of the warehouse, ensuring business objectives are met and plan and lead operations and make sure it is run efficiently, compliant and safely. To succeed in this role previous warehousing experience is desirable and having a good understanding of inventory management systems will be beneficial. Sound good to you? Apply now!