WOTSO is a flexible workspace provider with 18 locations and more on the horizon. Their spaces have a vibrant, creative feel – they aren’t your typical office!

They are currently seeking a Receptionist to join their North Strathfield office in Sydney. They are looking for a reliable and confident people person with excellent customer service skills to be the first point of contact and look after a busy reception. The successful applicant will be responsible for creating a friendly environment by making their members and visitors feel welcome as they arrive along with assisting WOTSO staff. They will provide training and support to ensure you are successful in the role.

This is the opportunity to join a social environment in a fast growing coworking business, in an energetic space with the potential to grow within the business. Check out the full job description & apply now!

Megaphone Marketing is one of Australia’s leading digital agencies, ever-evolving to remain at the forefront of the industry and with an increasing number of awards on the wall. They are currently seeking a Junior Account Manager to join their team in Sydney, Brisbane or Melbourne! The ideal candidate will be working for an exciting and fast-paced organisation dedicated to building positive change for businesses and employees alike. Entering one of the most comprehensive and extensive training programs in the field, you will be driven by the desire to succeed and scale your career through constant learning – whether it’s with up-skilling workshops, coaching and leadership development, or direct training from Facebook and Google HQ.

As part of the Megaphone team, you will be someone who wants to grow, believes in challenging the status quo and can’t think of anything worse than being stuck on the rat wheel. If this sounds like the job for you, is one of Australia’s leading digital agencies, ever-evolving to remain at the forefront of the industry and with an increasing number of awards on the wall. They are currently seeking ato join their team in! The ideal candidate will be working for an exciting and fast-paced organisation dedicated to building positive change for businesses and employees alike. Entering one of the most comprehensive and extensive training programs in the field, you will be driven by the desire to succeed and scale your career through constant learning – whether it’s with up-skilling workshops, coaching and leadership development, or direct training from Facebook and Google HQ.As part of the Megaphone team, you will be someone who wants to grow, believes in challenging the status quo and can’t think of anything worse than being stuck on the rat wheel. If this sounds like the job for you, apply now!

Only Everything are looking for a New Business Director to join their established content-led creative marketing agency based in Surry Hills, Sydney. They already work with an impressive client list spanning fashion, lifestyle, health, beauty, hospitality and tech. Working directly with brands and partner agencies, they predominantly offer content production services (60% of their business), in the form of small to large productions. In addition, they offer up traditional agency services, such as social media mgmt, web-dev and ecomm services, graphic design and branding, copywriting, and events & entertainment. The focus of this role will be to drive new revenue growth for the business. They’re looking for someone with existing industry relationships, who understands the agency landscape. Bringing a network across creative, advertising and/or media agencies. Check it out & apply now!

The Beach Road Hotel, within the Whitehouse Hotel Group encompasses staple iconic multi-faceted venues. They take pride in diversity of offering in all areas of hospitality. They are currently seeking a Brand Manager who will be responsible for the brand as a whole, with specific focus on The Beach Road Hotel, The Vicar Dural and The Tilbury Woolloomooloo in Sydney.

The ideal candidate will be self driven with a proven track record of hospitality brand management. The key to the role is the identification and delivery of each venue as its own brand, the ownership of marketing and entertainment budgets, closely working with the General Manager to deliver marquee calendar event days and brand activations. You will seek new business and industry relationships in the entertainment (live music and DJ agencies) and liquor spaces. You will need to have social media skills, website management experience, copywriting and relationship management skills, experience with content creation and timeline/deadline management and budgeting. Apply now!