Viviens Creative are a national team of talent agents, managers and producers who guide and support the careers of photographers, stylists and hair & make up artists. They are currently on the hunt for a full time Senior Hair & Make Up Agent (SYD) to join their team located in Double Bay. This role involves day to day bookings and managing schedules for all hair & make up artists, briefing teams on creative requirements, liaising and negotiating daily with both artists and clients – often under deadline pressure. This is more than a bookers role, but a true talent agent, guiding and supporting the careers of some of the countries top hair & make up artists. To apply, prior talent management or booking experience is essential. Detailed knowledge of fashion industry clients and brands a bonus. Read more and apply here!

Ground Agency is a fast growing Integrated Social agency with a mission to create stuff that matters to people. They are looking for a full-time kick ass Social Media Manager (SYD) who shares their enthusiasm for leveraging popular culture and creating conversation. Working directly with the Senior Account Manager and GM, the right candidate will be helping clients navigating the fast changing world of social. Crafting content ideas, copy and ensuring that is amplified to reaches their audience in the most engaging way possible – whether through an influencer, being reactive to a trend/meme that plugs our brand into the conversation or through smart targeted paid media. To apply, you must have 2 years + proven social experience agency or client side and experience managing communities across a variety of social platforms. Read more and apply here!

Ground Agency are also seeking a Senior Account Manager (SYD) to become part of their exciting and passionate team, to work on some of the most innovative and cultural brands in the industry. They want a social thinker who is motivated by creative positive relationships and leading their clients to create creative and impactful work. Working closely with the Business Director, you will manage the day to day demands of your clients. Scoping, strategizing, managing and delivering to the exceptional standard GROUND and our clients expect. To apply you will need at least 4-5 years experience specializing in Social Media, either agency or client side, deep platform knowledge and understanding of social best practices and financial management encompassing day-to-day finance processes and development of all project and retainer budgets. Read more and apply for this exciting role here!

Want more ?

Jumbla is an award-winning animation and motion graphics studio. They are also a fast growing and fun company, one of Melbourne’s best places to work! They are looking for a full-time all-star Motion Designer (MELB) to join our motion graphics and animation team. We are normally based in our easily accessible South Melbourne studio but applicants will need to be able to work with the team from home in the current climate. To be successful in this role, the candidate would need to have at least four years experience in the industry, know how to interpret a brief, and have expert knowledge in the field of all things motion design with a strong working knowledge of AE and Photoshop. 3D software knowledge is a bonus but not necessary. Read more and apply here!

Pulse are on the hunt for a full-time Account Co-ordinator (SYD) to be the backbone of their account teams. They Account Co-ordinators set teams and clients up for success by keeping everyone organised, on time and with all eyes on the prize. To be successful in this role you must be hungry to learn, try new things and deliver great work. Not scared to speak up in a brainstorm, raise your hand to take a stab at something new, build relationships with media and influencers and actively share content their seeing on their feeds that might spark fresh thinking for our agency and clients. Read more and apply here!

Halation Agency is one of the largest and most dynamic & versatile Fashion, Beauty & Wellness Agencies in NSW, representing various established Australian and International Brands in Fashion, Accessories, Beauty, Wellness and health. They are hiring a full time experienced Sales Manager (SYD) to help sell their 45+ brands and join our team of 12. You will be working in pairs so you must be a team player! You must have a positive personality, passionate about what you do, have very high standards, with the ability to communicate with your team and clients and most of all be customer-focused. If this sounds like you, read more and apply here!

