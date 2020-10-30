Ven Creative are a dynamic group of developers, designers, and marketers creating beautifully engaging digital experiences and websites for a diverse client base in Australia and around the world. They are currently on the lookout for a Digital Marketing Specialist (MELB) to join their team. In this role you will develop digital marketing strategies and understand how those will interact with other digital channels and recommend and prioritise fixes for technical issues that could impact performance. To apply you will need 1-2+ years of core experience working in the digital marketing space with social media marketing being the main focus and a proven track record in personally delivering real digital marketing results such as increasing traffic, rankings, and conversions from your formulated strategies. If you live and breathe digital marketing and want to work in a creative, welcoming environment on world-class digital projects, read more and apply here!

Arms Of Eve are currently seeking applications for an eCommerce Operations Manager (SYD) to help grow their brand nationally and internationally via various digital channels. This position is completely responsible for entire operations and logistics of product from production through shipping into the hands of their customers. The right candidate will have previous industry knowledge and experience how inventory moves from factory to warehouse to customer. The system is newly established and will require the successful candidate to possess exceptional organisational experience and knowledge. Logistical software knowledge essential, preferably Cin7, API, excel and word. You must possess at least 2 years’ experience and have excellent logistical fashion software knowledge. Read more and apply here!

An exciting career opportunity exists for an experienced Photographer/Design (SYD) to join the graphic design team for The Gateway Group, a FMCG company based in South Western Sydney. From packaging design, creating digital assets and social media content you will be involved in taking initial concepts through to finished art and production for the different business units within the Group and ensuring that the team are working as a cohesive unit. You will work with the Sales Team team to develop creative and innovative marketing campaigns and layouts. You will work across a variety of products and media to also create branding and content for packaging, print and social campaigns. You must be able to multi task, deliver quickly and accurately on briefs, manage workflows and provide feedback to staff in a fast paced environment. If this is ticking your boxes, read more and apply here!

Want more?

LVLY are looking for a newly qualified Florist (SYD/BRIS) looking for some consistent floristry work to sink their teeth into in both our Sydney (Alexandria) and Brisbane (Moorooka) warehouses. Someone with a natural creative eye and good attention to detail but, more importantly, a bubbly, energetic person who wants to be part of a warm culture and a busy start-up environment. Read more and apply here.

