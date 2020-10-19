THE M AGENCY + M-LIVE operates at the intersection of Culture, Media & Technology. They are passionate about developing and producing COVID-aware arts initiatives and immersive entertainment experiences.

An exciting opportunity exists for a full-time multi-disciplinary MID-SENIOR MOTION / DIGITAL DESIGNER (SYD) to join their growing creative team.

To apply you will need a strong portfolio, advanced proficiency on the tools with a keen design and typographic sensibility. You will also possess a thorough understanding of video editing, production and web development processes. Read more and apply here!

Zala are on the hunt for a kick-ass full-time Content Creator (SYD) to join their team and make stuff. They are after a self-motivated video-obsessed person who has a passion for making and telling stories on social and digital, and who is open to the evolving nature of these channels and platforms. In this role, you will be responsible for creating native content each week across a variety of their channels (viewed and engaged with by millions of people each month), each with their own distinctive tone of voice. So, you need to be able to pivot and land the right TOV accordingly.

To apply you must have experience in Video/shooting/cinematography (Smartphone + Camera) and editing (smartphone in-app or Adobe Premiere). Read more and apply here!

Wotso is a co-working space. They are looking for a full-time Receptionist (SYD) to be the go-to person for members and visitors. In this role you will also be responsible for mail distribution, being the face of our WOTSO space, conducting workspace tours, helping build and develop a community through excellent service, events planning, execution, and above all keep the space looking great. To apply you will need previous experience in customer service, especially hospitality or customer service focused environments and be a people person at heart. Read more and apply here!

Want more?

The Sheet Society are looking for an energetic Retail Assistant (MELB) to become a part of their fast-growing brand in a new flagship store.

This role will see you working across customer service, merchandising, inventory management as well as additional tasks. The right candidate will have a genuine love for helping people and finding solutions. The type to drop everything to give your full attention to the person who walks into the store. You understand the requirements of merchandising a store to look the best it can, and having products sitting in their appropriate bays in line with marketing campaigns. Bonus points for 3+ years of experience in retail. Read more and apply here!

The Sheet Society are also looking for Pick/Pack Casuals (MELB). In this role you will processing online orders, pack orders to a high standard with handwritten notes, unloading deliveries and containers and assist in day to day tasks including housekeeping and cleaning when required. To apply you should have prior experience with e-commerce dispatch operations and a passion for accuracy and an almost annoying attention to detail. Must be available for full-time hours between November and December 8:30am starts 8 hour days with occasional overtime.

All of your time will be spent on your feet moving and organising stock, including heavy lifting and the use of manual handling equipment. Protective footwear is required. Apply here!

