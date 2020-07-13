The Creative Store are seeking a full time mid-senior Digital Designer (SYD) to focus on the digital landscape including branded content, social media campaigns, print, eDMs and other digital marketing assets. On occasion some print work will be required. They want someone who finds conceptual thinking to be second nature with the ability to see this through from concept to execution. To apply you should have around 7 years’ experience in an agency environment, experience coding HTML/CSS and an understanding of SEO & SEM techniques. If this sounds like you, read more and apply here.

Junkee Media are on the hunt for a full time Account Executive (SYD) to help support our Account Services team across key client relationships. The role inlcudes:Playing an integral role as the client contact for their social & marketing teams, Relationship building across key accounts and internal teams/ stakeholders and Communicating regularly with client on status, timeline, deliverables and other follow-ups. To apply you should have 2+ years experience in a creative, digital, media agency or publisher and a demonstrated high level of client & account management skills. Read more and apply here!

Kyrstal Knight Jewellery are hiring a full time Marketing Co-Ordinator (BYRON BAY). Your day to day responsibilities include ensuring all online content is up to date, accurate & cohesive + optimized for conversions & SEO, Creating social media content for Facebook, Instagram, Pintrest and Pre planning social media posts across all channels. To apply you should have a minimum of 2-3 years similar role and planning & time management skills. Read more and apply here!

Still job hunting? Find out more about our ethical jobs & non-for-profit jobs, jobs in WA and our jobs in Sydney, Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Gold Coast and more.