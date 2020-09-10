The Careers Department is one of Australia’s fastest growing EdTech companies working with over 500 secondary schools nationally. Their success comes from creating innovative and engaging careers content. They are seeking a part time Content Producer (SYD) to join their team from 2 days per week. In this role you will work on content ideation and production and creating email and social media campaigns. To apply you should have experience in a similar role and an expert knowlesge of Adobe suite. Read more and apply here.

Billy Loves Audrey is a whimsical kids accessory brand. They are looking for an experienced casual Graphic Designer (MELB) to work on a new Look Book & Line Sheet. The successful candidate will work at their own home office during this time & communicate via email or Facetime or WhatsApp. Read more and apply here!

Megaphone Marketing are one of the fastest growing Marketing agencies in Australia. They are looking for a talented Website Developer (MELB) (focused on Shopify) that wants to start their career in the E-Commerce industry. You’ll be taking part of a very talented team of developers that work with Shopify and WordPress. UX design will be a bonus, and you’ll need to be a full stack and Backend developer. Must be living in Melbourne to come into our South Yarra office. Read more and apply here!

