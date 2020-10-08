Ten Four is a Gold Coast based marketing agency, producing creatively-driven solutions across all mediums. They are currently seeking a full-time Facebook Media Buyer (Ecommerce Advertising Specialist) to join their team. Key responsibilities include having full reign over Ecommerce & Info Product clients’ Facebook Ad accounts, brief account auditing to facilitate client acquisition process and in-depth research process using clients’ past ads, data, audience insights, and competitors’ ads. To apply you will need 2+ years of Facebook Advertising experience and a proven track record of strong Facebook Ad Account Results & Experience Managing $10k-30k/month Ad Budgets. Read more and apply here!

East Side Clothing are passionate about offering fashionable clothing to every woman. They are on the hunt for a part-time Online Content & Fulfillment Administrator (MELB) to join their team from three days per week. You will be required to complete the administrative tasks required to upload content and process online orders across multiple Australian and USA websites for both of their brands – Stella & Estelle. To apply, you will need strong Microsoft Excel skills as well as experience with online fulfillment. Read more and apply here.

Convincely is a holistic, data-driven platform who are building a team of talented, creative, psychology oriented, conversion-focused Copywriters (MELB). The successful candidate will showcase a high level of creative, effective, and meticulous writing throughout the application process. An eye-catching level of experience will get you noticed, but it’s your ability to write in an action-oriented, narrative infused, clear and conversion-focused manner that is absolutely essential to your suitability for this position. Read more and apply here.

Want more?

Smart Group Enterprises (SGE) located in Ingleburn NSW, specialises in packaging, print and automotive protection solutions. They are currently looking for a casual Social Media & Content Specialist to join our busy and bustling creative department. They are looking for someone who can achieve the set KPI’s whilst also adding their own creative flare to the tasks. To apply you will need a minimum of 2 + years prior experience working in Social media, content creation and or digital marketing and the ability to create and manage social media platforms such as Instagram, tiktok, Facebook & Google. Read more and apply here!

Acta, a leading tech start-up in the Events & Entertainment industry, is seeking an energetic and proactive Junior Office Manager & Executive Assistant to join their growing Sydney based team! Key responsibilities include managing diary & completing ad hoc tasks for CEO/Founder, organizing and coordinating internal & external meetings for the team, and supporting their internal team with administrative tasks. Experience in an administrative based role is preferred. Read more and apply here.

Signature Media is looking for a highly organised full-time Production Coordinator (SYD) to join their team. Reporting directly to the CEO & Group Editor, the role includes managing advertising material and bookings, liaising with editors on editorial deadlines, image research, processing magazine subscriptions and ensuring the office runs like a well-oiled machine. The role will see you working closely with the design, editorial, sales and marketing team to oversee the flow of projects from conception to final delivery. To thrive in this role you will need impeccable attention to detail and excellent communication skills, both written and spoken. Read more and apply here!

