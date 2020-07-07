Swipe Up are a boutique startup agency that works with some of Australia’s largest ecommerce brands. They are on the hunt for a full time Motion Designer / Social Video Ad Creator (BRIS) to be versatile across design, motion graphics & video editing, with broad specialisation in the Adobe editing suite. Your day to day responsibilities include working closely with their founder, team & clients to develop animated video, creating and editing video ads for multi-platform (e.g. Facebook, Youtube, Instagram, Snapchat, Stories, Tik Tok) and editing audio and sound design on projects. The successful candidate will have the ability to create 2D animation (3D is desirable but not a must), and be able to work in a fast paced environment. Read more about this unique role and apply here!

SENSO are seeking a full time experienced Book Keeper (SYD). Your day to day responsibilities will include accounts payable tasks, including invoice entry, payments in both domestic and foreign currency, preparing payroll for staff including superannuation and PAYG and liasing and developing relationships with suppliers and customs brokers. The successful applicant will have great administrative, communication & customer service skills, proficiency in Word, Excel and XERO and exceptional organisational skills and attention to detail. Read more and apply here.

The Photo Studio are looking for a Photography Intern (BRIS) to assist Photographers out of their Brisbane studio. This will be a great position for anyone who is passionate about fashion/portrait photography and wants to get hands-on studio experience working in a dynamic, fun-filled environment. You should be punctual, friendly, hardworking and have a positive work ethic. As part of the internship, you will be able to work with industry leaders with years of experience, get to use the studio to build and work on your own portfolio and attend monthly workshops of: Model Direction, Photoshop, and Studio lighting. Your will be helping set up lights and equipment, maintain studio & equipment and assist in image uploading and backups. The internship will run for 3 months, 1 or 2 days per week. Read more and apply here!

