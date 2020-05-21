Stax Exchange is a rapidly growing start up. They are on the hunt for a full time Digital Marketing Strategist (MELB) to bring creativity and enthusiasm to assist in all aspects of STAX campaign management, evaluation, research and admin to improve site traffic, engagement, customer acquisition and improve the overall online customer experience. They are looking for someone with leadership experience and comfortable working in fast-paced environment. More info on this exciting role here!

Yugen Love are a boutique Yoga Studio and start-up online retail shop who are looking to expand. They are currently seeking a casual Marketing / Online Content Assistant (BRIS) to create beautiful visual and written website / SM content and take beautifully styled DSLR product shots. The role will be a mix of on site and remote work and approx 5 hrs/week on casual basis with view to increase hours. If you are a creative with a knack for social media, apply here!

Peter Sheppard Footwear are looking for a contract Retoucher/ Photographer (MELB) to to assist them to prepare for their Summer ’20 campaign. This is a casual position however will be required for an initial 4-6 weeks of full-time hours, shooting products and preparing them for our online store. Duties include; retouching digital images according to style guides, colour correction and cropping and name and maintain digital asset organisation. To apply you should have technical proficiency in Photoshop, and Wacom tablets and a working proficiency and understanding of camera and lighting gear. If this sounds like you, apply here!

