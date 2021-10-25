FELLR is a lifestyle beverage brand, which launched to market in July 2020, and has grown to be become one of Australia’s leading, and most loved Hard Seltzers. They are currently looking for an all-around gun Marketing Specialist for a permanent position. This is a full-time role based out of Sydney, working closely with the founders, managing their organic and paid media strategies, brand partnerships and event activations driving the growth of the brand across Australia. They want someone who is creative, with a drive to innovate and rewrite the playbooks. You will have an entrepreneurial spirit, with interest in learning beyond your role about the inner workings for a high-growth, lifestyle/culture-focused FMCG start-up. If you are an excellent communicator with strong copywriting skills and are able to engage and deal with various internal and external stakeholders, they want to hear from you! Apply now!

Start In Recruitment are on the hunt for a Trainee Recruitment Consultant who will jump into a role with some sales and a touch of marketing, all to help develop new business! The business helps young professionals find the perfect recruitment agency to start their career, they work with you to find the right recruitment agency based around your experience, passions, values and ideal company culture. The ideal candidate will be based in Sydney & have some client-facing experience, customer service role helping people solve problems, you may have direct sales, phone sales or event sale experience as well. They want someone who is ambitious and looking to take the next step in their career.

This is a unique and exciting opportunity to see what multiple companies have to offer and have the chance to explore career development and travel for work and play! Check it out & apply now! AgencyB&Co is a leading collective of communications experts based in inner-city, Darlinghust, Sydney, offering a sought-after fusion of brand consulting, media relations, social strategy, influencer engagement and events.

They are seeking an experienced, connected and passionate Communications Manager to join their dynamic team! The ideal candidate will have a proven record in driving brand strategy and client management on leading local & international fashion accounts. The role requires a high level of autonomy and expertise in daily account management, as well the ability to develop supporting staff and PITCH! A strategic and organised but creative mind set is essential. If you have excellent fashion, lifestyle & beauty media contacts and influencer relationships and strong experience in digital and social strategy and implementation, they'd love to hear from you! Apply now