Roche Group are hiring a full time Junior Graphic Designer (SYD) to create marketing material for various platforms including press-ready print, email, digital display adverts, signage, billboards, website and more! The role will also entail overseeing and creating social content across a range of platforms Facebook and Instagram for a range of businesses. To apply you’ll need a proficiency in Adobe Photoshop, Indesign and Illustrator as well as a working knowledge of various Social Media platforms. Apply for this excellent opportunity here!

Klara Cosmetics are looking for a Digital Marketing Coordinator (MELB) to own the marketing calendar including plan, create and implement digital marketing campaigns across social media, email, PPC, e-commerce, affiliates and marketplaces. This position would suit a professional who wishes to return into the workforce on a permanent part-time basis, approximately 4 hours a day, 5 days a week or similar. To apply you should have 5+ years of Marketing experience as well as demonstrated experience developing, delivering and measuring digital marketing initiatives. Read more here!

Chisel Productions are looking for a full time Junior Videographer / Editor (SYD) to shoot pure fire and edit banging videos. Your work will include but not be limited to; brand stories, short-form documentaries, interviews, product videos, hype reels and original content series. They are looking for someone who loves digital production, gets a buzz out of a fast-paced and dynamic workplace and most importantly, we want someone hungry, eager to learn and who wants to learn from their mistakes (and ours). Read more about this exciting role here!

Want more? We got more:

Darling Group are on the hunt for a part time Graphic Designer (MELB) to use their creative flair to focus on graphic design, typography and image by assisting in the implementation and maintenance of Darling Group’s brand identities on all platforms, including print, web, and other digital areas such as social media. Read more here.

Publift are looking to hire a Technical Account Coordinator (MELB) to support their Account Managers to achieve execution of customer objectives and compose client correspondence, creating presentations etc. Read more here.

