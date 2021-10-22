RISING is a festival aspiring to be a cultural leader in diversity and inclusion. They’re looking for Assistants, Coordinators, Project Managers, Creative Producers, Production Managers and Operations Managers to work with them in Melbourne. They are sending a call out to gauge your interest in building their next festival for June 2022 for both former and new team members.

All they want to know is that you’re out there and interested, so don’t agonise over this application. They are encouraging you to apply for multiple positions if you have the relevant experience. Building RISING into the diverse and inclusive festival it must be means employing the voices and talents of many. If you think you have the experience to join their team, send your CV & apply now!

Bounce Creative are a small fast paced bunch who love creative stuff! They are looking for a Content Creator, Art Director or Motion Graphics Designer to join their small team in Sydney. They want someone who can thrive in a creative environment, a thinker and a doer, and someone who loves big, fun ideas, rolling up the sleeves and jumping into all kinds of creative ‘stuff’. The ideal candidate will be keen to get funky in brainstorms, craft pitch decks, whip up campaign presentations, flesh our creative executions and help roll out content across various channels. They’re always challenging the brief with their broad mix of clients and ideas, you’ll be working across FMCG, Booze, Finance, Online marketplaces, not for profits and heap more. If you believe you can add value to their team – whether thats through ideas, art direction, motion graphics, copywriting, or whatever creative things you can do, they’d be keen to hear from you! Check it out & apply now!

It’s Simple Finance is a brokerage firm who believes that every Australian deserves to own their own home. Purchasing a home or refinancing a current mortgage can be daunting to their customers, they aim to provide their customers with the knowledge and service to get them the best deal possible. They are accredited with a large variety of lenders including Macquarie Group, Virgin Money, and the Big Four banks.

They are currently on the hunt for a Social Media Marketing Manager to join their team in Sydney! The successful candidate will be responsible for creating exciting content for social media, using Photoshop & Premier Pro to create content in line with the social media strategy and design and create stills, gifs and videos. If you have previous experience in social media management, check out the full job description & apply now!