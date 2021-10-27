Ripe Co. are a Melbourne-born Marketing and Consultancy Agency, working to hero the growth and development of businesses. Based in Prahran, their team works as an extension to their clientele, investing themselves in allowing people to thrive. They are looking for a passionate, value-driven and collaborative thinker to join their team as Junior Marketing Specialist. They want someone who is hungry to maintain high levels of communication both internally to the team, and externally to clients, someone who has the ability to prioritise, self-guide and lead learning and best-practice. The successful candidate will need a strong understanding across platforms and the ability to optimise, develop and make efficiencies to results and learnings. You will need a solid grasp of measurement and the ability to adjust strategies based on analytics. If this sounds like you, apply now! 

Hermetica Flowers are a Woolloomooloo (SYD) based Florist, and they are searching for a trained Calligrapher/Admin Assistant to join their team! This job is a fantastic opportunity to perfect your handwriting skills, whilst gaining speed and confidence in your craft. The successful candidate will be working with their Head Calligrapher, writing 20-40 letters per day on their stationary. Other tasks within this role include helping the team take orders, manage couriers, liaising with customers and assisting the team with creative concepts. If you are someone with other creative skills such as photography and graphic design, they would love to utilise these within your role, however it is not essential. This is a full time position, working Tuesday to Saturday, however these days are negotiable. If you have the experience required as a Calligrapher, head over & apply today! 

Jo Mercer is a proudly Australian owned and operated business since 1998 and has grown to become one of Australia’s most loved footwear brands.The success of Jo Mercer has been build on the core fundamentals of fashion, leather and quality. This philosophy has helped Jo Mercer grow to have a strong presence within the Australian and International markets. They have a unique opportunity to join the launch of their new store in Bondi, Sydney, as Store Manager! The Store Manager’s play a central role in leading a passionate team to consistently provide superior customer service and work class experiences. As the leader of the store, you will be an ambassador for their company values and embody their great company culture. The successful candidate will need to have a passion for retail and providing superior customer experiences, as well as exceptional communication and organisation skills. If this sounds like you, apply now! 

Megaphone Marketing is one of Australia’s leading digital agencies, ever-evolving to remain at the forefront of the industry and with an increasing number of awards on the wall. The are currently on the hunt for a Junior Account Manager to work in their exciting and fast-paced organisation, dedicated to building positive change for businesses and employees alike. They want someone who loves to be challenged, making every effort to build positive, working relationships with everyone they come into contact with. The successful candidate will be based in Sydney, Melbourne or Brisbane, and will be responsible for Facebook advertising, communicating with clients, creating and testing advertisements, account management and continual learning and personal development. If you have outstanding communication skills and strong initiative, as well as a strong understanding of marketing consumer psychology, they’d love to hear from you! Check out the full job description & apply now! 

