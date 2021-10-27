is a proudly Australian owned and operated business since 1998 and has grown to become one of Australia’s most loved footwear brands.The success of Jo Mercer has been build on the core fundamentals of fashion, leather and quality. This philosophy has helped Jo Mercer grow to have a strong presence within the Australian and International markets. They have a unique opportunity to join the launch of their new store in, as! The Store Manager’s play a central role in leading a passionate team to consistently provide superior customer service and work class experiences. As the leader of the store, you will be an ambassador for their company values and embody their great company culture. The successful candidate will need to have a passion for retail and providing superior customer experiences, as well as exceptional communication and organisation skills. If this sounds like you, apply now!

Megaphone Marketing is one of Australia’s leading digital agencies, ever-evolving to remain at the forefront of the industry and with an increasing number of awards on the wall. The are currently on the hunt for a Junior Account Manager to work in their exciting and fast-paced organisation, dedicated to building positive change for businesses and employees alike. They want someone who loves to be challenged, making every effort to build positive, working relationships with everyone they come into contact with. The successful candidate will be based in Sydney, Melbourne or Brisbane, and will be responsible for Facebook advertising, communicating with clients, creating and testing advertisements, account management and continual learning and personal development. If you have outstanding communication skills and strong initiative, as well as a strong understanding of marketing consumer psychology, they’d love to hear from you! Check out the full job description & apply now!

Still job hunting? Find out more about our ethical jobs & non-for-profit jobs, jobs in WA and our jobs in Sydney, Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Gold Coast and more.