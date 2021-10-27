Ripe Co. are a Melbourne-born Marketing and Consultancy Agency, working to hero the growth and development of businesses. Based in Prahran, their team works as an extension to their clientele, investing themselves in allowing people to thrive. They are looking for a passionate, value-driven and collaborative thinker to join their team as Junior Marketing Specialist. They want someone who is hungry to maintain high levels of communication both internally to the team, and externally to clients, someone who has the ability to prioritise, self-guide and lead learning and best-practice. The successful candidate will need a strong understanding across platforms and the ability to optimise, develop and make efficiencies to results and learnings. You will need a solid grasp of measurement and the ability to adjust strategies based on analytics. If this sounds like you, apply now!
Megaphone Marketing is one of Australia’s leading digital agencies, ever-evolving to remain at the forefront of the industry and with an increasing number of awards on the wall. The are currently on the hunt for a Junior Account Manager to work in their exciting and fast-paced organisation, dedicated to building positive change for businesses and employees alike. They want someone who loves to be challenged, making every effort to build positive, working relationships with everyone they come into contact with. The successful candidate will be based in Sydney, Melbourne or Brisbane, and will be responsible for Facebook advertising, communicating with clients, creating and testing advertisements, account management and continual learning and personal development. If you have outstanding communication skills and strong initiative, as well as a strong understanding of marketing consumer psychology, they’d love to hear from you! Check out the full job description & apply now!
