Present Company are on the hunt for a full time Senior Motion Desiger (SYD) to join their studio team and work accross a variety of clients. In this role you will produce high quality animations so you will need an expertise knowledge of design programs, including Adobe Creative Suite (mostly working in After Effects and Premier). You will also ocassionally work on videography and fitting voice overs as required. To apply, you will need 5+ years experience, preferably in an agency environment with a crafted reel demonstrating your ability and be happy to work and thrive in a fast paced environment. Read more and apply here!

Casio Australia are seeking an experienced and confident Graphic & Marking Coordinator (SYD) to oversee their portfolio of brands including, G-SHOCK, BABY-G, EDIFICE, PRO TREK & CASIO. You will be an integral part of a high achieving team. In this role you will manage all marketing, develop marketing strategy, Co-ordinating marketing campaigns, overseeing the marketing budget and more. To apply you will need to have a formal qualification in marekting and strong analytical and project management skills. Read more and apply here!

Taco Bell are looking for a driven, people-focused Assistant Restaurant Manager (BYRON) to join the team at their new Ballina location on a full-time basis. This position is available for an immediate start, to ensure you have plenty of time to learn everything you’ll need to lead know ahead of the restaurant opening in early October. In this role, you will be responsible for ensuring that the team is running smoothly and that customers are leaving with a smile. Your day to day will include ensuring that employees complete the tasks for their assigned positions, leading by example, demonstrating that customer needs are the highest priority and ensuring that food safety and quality standards are met, and that orders are accurate. All training will be provided. Read more and apply here!

WINONA Australia is a growing Women’s fashion brand. They are seeking an experienced Digital Marketing Guru (SYD) to come onboard 1-2 days a week *with the potential for hours to increase, to assist with the implementation, planning and execution of some amazing Marketing Campaigns. To apply you will need 2+ years experience with paid digital social strategy / marketing strategy. Read more here!

The Nest Creative Space are hiring a Creative Studio Manager & PA (SYD) to be responsible for assisting their Founders/ Directors Missy and Daniel (husband & wife team) and broader Sydney team to guide and manage creative projects from the starting point of initiating creative proposals and project plans, through to project completion. To apply you should have a good knowledge of Adobe Suite, Trello and Eventbrite. Read more about this unique role here.

Poem‘s content arm, Poem Studio, is looking for an experienced junior or mid-level Content Creator (SYD) who is keen to impress, has a great eye for detail and a whiz in the editing space. Responsibilities include Social media content ideation and creation, Editing and retouching digital assets, Video content capturing and editing and more. To apply you will need 2 years in a similar role and a bachelors degree. Read more here!

Bas & Lokes are seeking a Leather Artisian trainee (SYD). All training will be provided. They are a team of two women looking for the right person to join them. This could be an exciting job with a vast opportunity for growth. Read more here!

Expose Media are hiring a full time Front End Web Developer (BRIS). Primarily the position crosses all areas of front-end development with a specific focus on implementing robust and responsive HTML and CSS web components which are tailored to the CMS solution, as well as Shopify website builds and customisation. The aim is to deliver an easy to use solution for clients that meet their requirements and exceeds their expectations. Immediate start. To apply you should have a strong background in Web Development, Shopify and will be a JavaScript enthusiast. Read more and apply here!

