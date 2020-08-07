Present Company are on the hunt for a full tine Account Director (SYD) to work with top tier clients on social media strategy and implementation, managing team output and working with to ensure client KPIs are effectively met. Your day to day responsibilities will include managing client relationships, projects and expectations and taking a lead in clients marketing and advertising strategies, representing the agency as subject matter experts and driving recommendations. To apply you will need +4 years agency experience and a strategic mind with strong decision-making. Read more and apply here!

APRA Amcos are seeking a full time Senior Test Analyst (SYD) to joint their Business Services Delivery team. Reporting to a Test Manager, the role works with software to test the integrity of new and enhanced software applications, prior to applications being released for user acceptance testing by internal clients. To apply you will need relevant tertiary qualification and at least 10 years’ experience working in testing environments. Read more and apply here!

PR Shed provide DIY and pay-as-you-go services to startups, entrepreneurs and more established brands. They are on the hunt for ambitious and energetic Account Manager (SYD) to join their team on a 3 month contract. To apply you should have a minimum of three years PR agency experience, solid media relations experience and an established network of media contacts. Read more and apply here!

