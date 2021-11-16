Pierre Winter Fine Jewels are searching for a Jewellery Ecommerce Manager to join their team based in Sydney! The role will initially be 1-3 days per week, with the opportunity to enter a full-time position. The successful candidate will work across all aspects of eCommerce operations within the Paddington-based team. The want someone with strong interpersonal skills, self-determination and the ability to work both autonomously, and as part of the operation. As online is a continually growing part of their business, flexibility is vital and the successful applicant will be an enthusiastic team player and support where necessary.

You will need skills and knowledge with photography and lighting, exceptional organisational and time management skills and experience working with Shopify. If you have a strong interest in high-end fashion and jewellery with an eye for detail, check it out & apply now!

Do you want to work for Mumbrella’s Finalist Boutique PR Agency of the Year, and PRIA’s 2019 National Boutique Agency of the Year? Do you yearn for an environment that values its staff as much as its clients? Do you love all things food, drinks, entertainment and lifestyle? Do you also love appealing to your intellectual side, often watching Ted talks, reading well respected authors, and following world class thought leaders? Are you ambitious and looking to work alongside one of the best teams in the industry?

Agent99 Public Relations are on the hunt for a PR & Social Account Coordinator to Executive to join their team in Sydney! They want someone who is dynamic and personable, who is highly motivated, loves to hit the ground running and always willing to go above and beyond to deliver on their brand promise. If this sounds like you, check out the full job description & apply now!

Kaddy is the leading B2B marketplace for beverages discovery, ordering, invoicing and payments. The online platform helps wholesale buyers seamlessly discover new suppliers and products, and connect, communicate, order and pay. Suppliers gain access to new trade customers, streamlined ordering, CRM tools and guaranteed payment.They are experiencing rapid growth and are working with some of the most sought after beverages brands, hospitality operators and liquor retailers in the country. They are on the hunt for a Marketing Manager, joining their team in Sydney! The successful candidate will lead their marketing strategies and execution. You will be tasked with clearly communicating Kaddy’s value proposition to prospective customers, building a strong community around Kaddy’s users and growing awareness and share of voice.

If this sounds like the perfect role for you, check out the full job description & apply now!

As the world of events and clubs finally begin to reopen, TMRW Music Group are poised to hit the ground running with an impressive calendar of activity and are looking to add to their highly skilled team with an exciting marketing leadership role. They are a constantly evolving group working across the full spectrum of the music industry, covering recordings, management, publishing, sync, venue management, media production through to touring and events. As Events Marketing Manager, the successful candidate will be based in Sydney, working with a vivacious and friendly team who value a strong work/life balance. Thy want someone to drive the day to day marketing operations for multiple iconic club nights, as well as a year-round calendar of international tours and special events which tour the country. You’ll have ownership across a variety of projects driving creative input, campaign management and acting as the project lead across newly launching club events throughout NSW. Check out the full job description & apply now!

Still job hunting? Find out more about our ethical jobs & non-for-profit jobs, jobs in WA and our jobs in Sydney, Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Gold Coast and more.