Pedestrian Group – yep that’s us! Is Australia’s leading youth-centred publisher. We reach a unique audiences of more than 4.16 million Aussies per month. We are home to PEDESTRIAN.TV, VICE Australia, Refinery29 Australia, Business Insider, Lifehacker, Gizmodo, Kotaku and Openair Cinemas. We’re currently on the hunt for a Senior Video Producer to join our tight-knit and talented team in Sydney!

Working alongside the Project Management team and under the management of the Head of Video and Creative Director, you will manage all video components of integrated campaigns from concept to delivery. You must be able to work autonomously and have experience working with a range of budgets and crew sizes. If you have a broad understanding and passion for digital content and you’re up-to-date on digital trends, we’d love to hear from you! Apply now!

WOTSO is a flexible workspace provider with 18 locations and more on the horizon! Their spaces have a welcoming and dynamic feel and they’re looking for someone to join their team at their beachside space in Manly, Sydney. This role is all about customer service. As Coworking Space Coordinator, they’re looking for a reliable, friendly all-rounder to be the first point of contact and service their members while moving around their multi-level building keeping the space always looking great. This is an entry level position with full training and support provided; it could be a perfect fit for hospitality gurus, retail assistants or guest service agents seeking a career change. The successful candidate will need to be well-presented, have an eye for detail, enjoy human interaction and thrive in a fast-paced environment. If this sounds like you, check it out & apply now!

Looking for a Mega-opportunity to take your career to the next level? Megaphone Marketing is one of Australia’s leading digital agencies, ever-evolving to remain at the forefront of the industry and with an increasing number of awards on the wall. They are on the hunt for an Account Manager to join their team in Sydney, Melbourne or Brisbane. They are seeking someone who wants to grow, believes in challenging the status quo and can’t think of anything worst than being stuck on a rat wheel! The successful applicant will be working for an exciting and fast-paced organisation dedicated to building positive change for businesses and employees alike. Entering one of the most comprehensive and extensive training programs in the field, you will be driven by the desire to succeed and scale your career through constant learning. Check it out & apply today!