Pedestrian Group, that’s right, – us, are seeking a full-time Advertising & Partnerships Manager (SYD) to be responsible for driving revenue from agencies and clients across all Pedestrian Group products and titles. The role spans all our commercial properties and partnerships including Pedestrian.TV, Business Insider, Tinder, PopSugar, Openair Cinemas, Gizmodo, Lifehacker and Kotaku.

The role calls for a multidisciplinary approach, someone who can collaborate effectively with internal departments and build best in market relationships agency partners and clients.

To apply, you will need a strong understanding of the fundamentals of online advertising processes and technology, be outgoing and adept at creating professional relationships. Read more and apply here!

The Beach Road Hotel are hiring a Brand Manager (SYD) to be responsible for the brand as a whole with specific focus on The Beach Road Hotel, The Vicar Dural, The Tilbury Woolloomooloo. The ideal candidate will be self driven with a proven track record of hospitality brand management. The key to the role is the identification and delivery of each venue as its own brand, the ownership of marketing and entertainment budgets, closely working with the General Manager to deliver marquee calendar event days and brand activations. You’ll seek new business and industry relationships in the entertainment (live music and DJ agencies) and liquor spaces. Skills associated with the role: all social platforms, website management (wordpress), copywriting, relationship management, content creation, timeline/deadline management, budgeting. Read more and apply here!

Sarah & Sebastian are looking for a full-time Dispatch Assistant (SYD) to help support our Dispatch Coordinator. Reporting to the Supply Chain Analyst, in this role, you will be required to efficiently manage all dispatch tasks in an efficient manner, maintaining a high standard of presentation of goods. In this role you will pack orders for online & retail, maintaining immaculate presentation of goods, assist in packing wholesale orders and communicatee with Australia Post & DHL. To apply you must be an organised person with previous experience in online dispatch. Read more and apply here!

Want more?

Young Henrys is looking for a lovely local to become the next Northern Beaches Purveyor of Beer, Cider and Spirits (SYD/MELB). To be a winner in this role you must be passionate about quality booze, know the industry, have a current drivers licence and be keen to get stuck in. Sales experience isn’t mandatory but a great attitude and enthusiasm for meeting heaps of lovely people is. They are happy to show you the ropes of what it takes to be a killer booze purveyor for Young Henrys, and a positive outlook and friendly manner will take you far. Read more and apply here for Syd And here for Melb!

Gorman and hiring multiple Store Managers across Australia to lead, inspire, and support the teams, and manage the day-to-day running of their stores. In these roles, you will be responsible for driving sales and creating an uplifting, engaging, and profitable work environment. Day to day responsibilities include providing exceptional customer service, driving sales results to reach store budgets and targets and directing, leading, and motivating the in-store teams. To apply you should have previous fashion retail management experience (Minimum 1 year) and a genuine sales approach, with proven sales record. Check out all the availabilities here!

