Pedestrian Group – yep, that’s us! – is on the hunt for a Writer/Producer to join the talented editorial team behind Lifehacker, Kotaku and Gizmodo Australia.

Lifehacker, Gizmodo and Kotaku Australia are the local outposts of the global juggernauts of the same names, which inform and inspire millions each month with their content on everything from the latest news in gaming and tech to how-to guides and explainers on important issues and trends.

The ideal candidate for this hands-on role is someone with an interest in technology and/or gaming, an obsession sniffing out a good story and a talent for writing in a colloquial (often humorous) tone.

This is an excellent opportunity for a hungry writer or digital producer with 1-2 years’ experience in a newsroom who is ready for the next challenge in their career.

Read more and apply here.

Republic of Everyone is Australia’s leading sustainability, social impact and behaviour change consultancy. They are looking for a Senior Designer (SYD) to set the standard and lead their team of designers. In this role, you will manage workflow and provide support and mentorship to the design team in a constructive way; encouraging energising, and increasing the quality of their work. Creatively, you will possess strong design skills in digital and across brand creation and execution of design across multiple media within existing guidelines.

To apply you will need around 6+ years’ experience as a designer, the ability to understanding the client’s strategic objectives then apply this to creativity and have experience leading a team. Most importantly, you must be passionate about social and environmental issues. If this sounds like your dream job, read more and apply here!

Insider Guides publish free student guides for international and regional students, supplied upon arrival into a new city. These guides help students with all aspects of their study experience, from socialising, exploring their new city, and working, to accommodation, banking, and making the most of university. They are looking for an experienced Freelance Sub-Editor to help us out with our online content on a freelance basis. You’ll be responsible for: Making sure the content reads well, has been written to brief, and fits our style guide, Fact-checking, Editing, Writing headlines and Providing constructive feedback.

Grew & Co are hiring a full time Jewellery Sales Assistant (SYD) with a passion for jewellery. In this role, your key responsibilities will include delivering exceptional customer service in person and over the phone/email, converting leads and making sales and developing new, maintaining customer relationships and general housekeeping duties. To apply you should have previous experience in a similar role, superior customer service and a positive attitude. Read more and apply here.

Somo are a boutique digital advertising agency, with a focus on performance marketing. They are seeking a Digital Performance Manager (SYD) to join their team. In this role you will be responsible for day to day management of performance media buying and optimisation on all relevant channels across a range of clients, preparing and presenting monthly reports to clients and project management. To apply you should have a minimum of 2-3 years of digital marketing experience and a trong knowledge of Facebook’s Business Manager. Read more and apply here!

Expose Media are hiring a part time Junior Copywriter & Creative Assistant (BRIS) to develop content that tells captivating brand stories and build a vibrant and engaged community for their clients. This role is part-time, 3 days per week and days can be flexible for the right candidate. To apply you should have tertiary or relevant studies undertaken within marketing, creative writing, journalism or communications or related discipline combined and a minimum of 1 year experience in content production and writing. Read more and apply here!

