If you’ve ever convinced the bouncer to let your friends in the club, know the devil is in the detail, and have some experience closing deals, this might be the role for you. Pedestrian Group – that’s right, us – are on the hunt for a full time Programmatic Account Executive (SYD) to join our Sydney team and support the programmatic sales and ad operations functions.

You’ll be a stage 5 clinger from pre to post sale, and ensure Pedestrian Group delivers best-in-class market solutions for clients.

Reporting to the Group Programmatic Manager, the role requires someone who has previously cut their teeth in a sales role, and can masterfully balance both internal and external stakeholder relationships. You’ll be someone who loves to collab, gets amped by big ideas and not afraid to get your hands dirty. Come work with us! Read more and apply here

B Seated Furniture manufacturers and designs furniture for the hospitality industry including, age care and shopping centres. They are on the hunt for a full time Interior Design Representative (SYD) to be the next Erin Brockovich to break into the Interior Design world. In this role you will be responsible for engageing with their network, setting up appointments, arranging meetings, scopeing requirements, preparing quotes and meeting daily targets. The ideal candidate will have a confident phone manner, be honest, committed, loyal, self-motivation & driven. To apply you must have a good working knowledge of Google Sheets and Microsoft Office. B Seated is a family run business with over 20 employees, their head office is located at Sydney Waterloo. Read more and apply here

SENSO is looking for an E-Boutique Manager (SYD) to join their small, friendly & hardworking team based in Surry Hills. The role will vary but will mainly consist of fulfilling online orders/ processing returns, attending to enquiries via email, social media, phone and online chat, entering data and maintaining internal systems and stocktaking & maintaining the stockroom. In order to be successful in this role, you will need to have great written, administrative, communication & customer service skills, be proficient in Word, Excel & WooCommerce. To apply you should have a minimum of 2 years experience in a similar role. Read more and apply here

