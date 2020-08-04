Not A Stitch Up is an ethical clothing factory and full service production company. They are seeking a highly-motivated and creative Marketing + PR Assistant (AUS WIDE) to join their team. The position will begin as trainee internship in hopes of moving into a permanent part time role. Since the team have been working for home during the weird Covid times, they are open to applications Aus wide. Some skills they would love to know if you have experience with or willingness to learn include social media marketing, monitoring analytics to identify viable ideas, basic EDM knowledge and SEO. This role is super varied and will be tailored to you, so they want to hear about your likes / dislikes / interests etc. Read more about this exciting role and apply here!

Oraco Agency build and nurture brands for forward-thinking small / medium businesses who create positive change. They are seeking a part time Social Media & Content Producer (MELB) who can handle a range of content and campaign-related responsibilities. Your key responsibilities will include developing research-based creative social media content and campaigns for their clients across multiple brands and ‘voices’, managing, scheduling and planning, developing and editing basic content for social media including videos, photos, GIFs, graphics, etc. To apply you will need a relevant tertiary education degree and at least 2 years’ experience in a social media, marketing or public relations role. Read more and apply here.

CampaignLab are a PR & brand engagement agency, they are on the hunt for a part time Graphic Designer / Content Creator (SYD) to produce a range of content pieces including; brochures, whitepapers, pitch decks, social media posts, video graphics, branding materials and more. You will also be involved in executing in-house creative video/photoshoots, working closely with our in-house production team to develop a bank of rich visuals for our clients’ social channels. To apply you will need to be proficient across Adobe’s suite of products and have a proven track record of producing beautifully designed content. Read more and apply here!

