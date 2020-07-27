PEDESTRIAN.TV is on the lookout for a gun Afternoon/Nights Writer to give us a hand creating that spicy content ya’ll know and love. We’re looking for a news and pop culture obsessive; an all-rounder who can sniff out stories and write confidently about a range of topics, including local news, politics, entertainment, social issues, music, lifestyle, sport, tech, gaming, and more. If you’re the kind of person everyone wants on their pub trivia team, then we want you! Ideally, you’ll have 1-2 years’ experience working in a fast-paced newsroom and a great news sense, with your finger firmly on the pulse of online conversation. Sound like you? Sick one. Read more and apply is on the lookout for a gunto give us a hand creating that spicy content ya’ll know and love. We’re looking for a news and pop culture obsessive; an all-rounder who can sniff out stories and write confidently about a range of topics, including local news, politics, entertainment, social issues, music, lifestyle, sport, tech, gaming, and more. If you’re the kind of person everyone wants on their pub trivia team, then we want you! Ideally, you’ll have 1-2 years’ experience working in a fast-paced newsroom and a great news sense, with your finger firmly on the pulse of online conversation. Sound like you? Sick one. Read more and apply HERE. New Directions Packaging provide innovative and superior packaging solutions to businesses in Aus + internationally. They are a team of Account Managers and Graphic Designers who work on a diverse range of industries including Events & Hospitality, Food & Wine, Business & Finance, FMCG, Fashion, Beauty, and Skincare & Cosmetics. They are currently searching for a full time Assistant (SYD) who will be an integral member of the team, primarily focused on administration, showroom management, stock control and internal content creation, social media management and assisting the team in the day to day running of the department. The right candidate has be a team player,a confident communicator and organised af. If you want to work in a small close-knit team who enjoy a good laugh togehter while working hard, read more and apply provide innovative and superior packaging solutions to businesses in Aus + internationally. They are a team of Account Managers and Graphic Designers who work on a diverse range of industries including Events & Hospitality, Food & Wine, Business & Finance, FMCG, Fashion, Beauty, and Skincare & Cosmetics. They are currently searching for a full timewho will be an integral member of the team, primarily focused on administration, showroom management, stock control and internal content creation, social media management and assisting the team in the day to day running of the department. The right candidate has be a team player,a confident communicator and organised af. If you want to work in a small close-knit team who enjoy a good laugh togehter while working hard, read more and apply here

Leif Products are a range of beauty products that hero native botanicals. They are currently seeking a full time Junior Graphic Designer (SYD) to help with brand development AND provide exceptional customer service for our growing online sales. Reporting directly to the Creative Director you will be a self-starter with a can-do attitude and a passion for design and digital technology. Day to day responsibilities will include briefs and overseeing the digital retouch of photography, layout or all primary and secondary packaging and keeping all promotional material used by sales & marketing up to date. To apply you should have 2-3 years experience of relevant tertiary education, experience with Adobe CS, motion graphics, Shopfify and Klaviyo and a passion for design and video! Read more and apply here.

Fixation Brewing Company is proudly obsessed with hops and making the best and freshest beers they possibly can. They are currently are on the hunt for a full time Marketing & Creative All-Rounder (MELB) to look after end to end marketing activity for their brand, including planning, activation, communications, social media and performance tracking, product NPD & changes. It’s important you also bring a solid background in brand management, marketing and trade activation, with the skills and capability to manage multiple projects and turn your hand to different creative needs no matter how big or small. It’s important you bring a solid background in brand management, marketing and trade activation, with the skills and capability to manage multiple projects and turn your hand to different creative needs no matter how big or small. Read more and apply here!

Shootsta are hiring a full time full time Business Analyst (SYD) to equally use their experience to review, analyse and evaluate business systems and user needs. You will be involved in assisting with the business decisions, planning solutions and anagement and communication of data sets. Read more here!

My Skinny Mask are hiring a casual Social Media Graphic Specialist (MELB) to produce graphics ( banners ) for their website & social media channels. To apply you mustbe proficient in Illustrator/Adobe and/or Canva. Read more here!

