Leif Products are a range of beauty products that hero native botanicals. They are currently seeking a full time Junior Graphic Designer (SYD) to help with brand development AND provide exceptional customer service for our growing online sales. Reporting directly to the Creative Director you will be a self-starter with a can-do attitude and a passion for design and digital technology. Day to day responsibilities will include briefs and overseeing the digital retouch of photography, layout or all primary and secondary packaging and keeping all promotional material used by sales & marketing up to date. To apply you should have 2-3 years experience of relevant tertiary education, experience with Adobe CS, motion graphics, Shopfify and Klaviyo and a passion for design and video! Read more and apply here.
Fixation Brewing Company is proudly obsessed with hops and making the best and freshest beers they possibly can. They are currently are on the hunt for a full time Marketing & Creative All-Rounder (MELB) to look after end to end marketing activity for their brand, including planning, activation, communications, social media and performance tracking, product NPD & changes. It’s important you also bring a solid background in brand management, marketing and trade activation, with the skills and capability to manage multiple projects and turn your hand to different creative needs no matter how big or small. It’s important you bring a solid background in brand management, marketing and trade activation, with the skills and capability to manage multiple projects and turn your hand to different creative needs no matter how big or small. Read more and apply here!
Shootsta are hiring a full time full time Business Analyst (SYD) to equally use their experience to review, analyse and evaluate business systems and user needs. You will be involved in assisting with the business decisions, planning solutions and anagement and communication of data sets. Read more here!
My Skinny Mask are hiring a casual Social Media Graphic Specialist (MELB) to produce graphics ( banners ) for their website & social media channels. To apply you mustbe proficient in Illustrator/Adobe and/or Canva. Read more here!
