Modibodi’s mission is to create better lives for men and women globally through delivering innovative protective, supportive apparel and building a business that has a positive social impact on both humanity and our environment. Modibodi is looking for a creative thinker with excellent writing skills to help elevate Modibodi’s work as a full time, in-house Copywriter based in Sydney. As a member of the creative team, you will write and edit copy for a variety of projects and BAU activities (including print, web, video, social media content, paid ads, eDMs, internal documents etc), working closely with the marketing, ecommerce and design teams to brainstorm ideas, create concepts, and develop messaging and content. Thorough research and understanding of the brands’ customers and brand essence will help to inform your copywriting to drive business performance. In this role, you will be responsible for delivering unique, on-brand copy and content across both online and offline marketing channels. Your on-point copywriting skills will help to build brand awareness, increase engagement and drive conversion globally. You will succeed in this role by understanding their brand’s (Modibodi, Red, Family and Men) tone of voice and by working with internal teams and external agencies to understand what resonates best with our customers to drive business performance and audience engagement. If you live and breathe the Modibodi brand values, are enthusiastic, organised and a team player, this is the role for you! Apply now!

UMM is a creatively-led communications agency that works with some of the most exciting local and global brands, within the Consumer Tech, Gaming, TV Production, and Luxury Lifestyle arena, alongside events. UMM is currently on the hunt for a dynamic Senior Public Relations Executive to join the expanding Sydney based team, to work on an exciting client portfolio including the explosive world of gaming. With an integrated approach to most of their campaigns, you will be a specialist in your field, working with a dedicated PR team, and closely interacting with the relevant Social Media and Creative team. You will be responsible for implementing results driven PR campaigns for your allocated client portfolio, as set by the PR Account Director. You’ll also assist the PR Account Director in the research and development of PR campaigns, influencer seeding programs, and PR/Influencer campaign strategy for integrated comms projects. If you never accept second best, are brimming with personality and are confident in your execution then this is the role for you. Apply now!

Elefant Traks has always been an artist-centred label. Started in 1998 by a group of friends, some of whom would then go on to form The Herd, it was founded on multiculturalism and a sense of community. The ultimate aim has always been about creating and releasing music that stood for something. Decades later Elefant Traks has established itself as one of the leading independent hip hop and electronic music businesses in the country. The Creative Project Manager sees the whole picture of an artist’s presence, the concepts of who they are and where their music can fit. You will coordinate single, EP and album campaigns, as well as oversee strategy for 1-3 tours per year. You are passionate about music culture and understanding the creative vision of each artist, but also unafraid to fail in the pursuit of innovation and original ideas. The ultimate goal is to uncover ways to reach audiences. You have a strategic mindset and an understanding of the Elefant Traks brand and ethos, keeping good communication with internal and external stakeholders. It’s important that you have experience in the music industry and know how it works. If the artist creates the songs that move the world, the Creative Project Manager is the key to getting those songs to the people. If this sounds like the dream, Apply now!

WOTSO provides flexible workspaces and other services over 19 locations across Australia with more spaces on the horizon! Their spaces are home to a growing network of businesses ranging from start-ups, small to medium size businesses, corporates, non for profits and more. WOTSO has an energetic and welcoming atmosphere, and their spaces are designed to have a ‘home away from home’ feel. Wotso currently has an opportunity for a full-time Space Leader to look after their Newcastle Space. They are looking for someone who is reliable, personable, and comfortable working autonomously. As a Space Leader you will work to maintain the smooth operations of the Newcastle space, by responding to sales leads, problem solving workspace issues, maintaining a high standard of the physical presentation of the space, and building member relations to upkeep the community of the workspace. This role could suit anyone who has customer service experience and is either looking for a change in careers or stability with regular business hours, from Monday to Friday. If WOTSO sounds like it might be the right fit for you, Apply now!

The JONES Magazine Team produces JONES and MR JONES magazines, editorially driven catalogues and monthly multi-channel campaigns for events such as fashion launches, beauty awards, Mother’s Day and Christmas. They are currently looking for casual Production Interns to assist with their production team at JONES Sydney. Some roles and responsibilities include: organising shoots, including assisting the product team in booking talent, locations, permits, catering and other necessary shoot requirements. Assisting on set and assisting the production team where needed. Internships are to commence as soon as possible and are 1-2 days a week preferred. The ideal candidates will have a strong interest in fashion and beauty, and/or media. Relevant experience is preferred, but not essential. If you’re excited about this opportunity, Apply now!