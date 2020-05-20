Mighty Munch are direct to consumer company that make and sell premium dog supplements designed by vets. They looking for a full time Content Strategist/ Creator (MELB) to create paid social ads and produce engaging video & graphics content for their social channels (FB/Instagram ads) that drive action and profitably. They are after a creative thinker who can continue to come up with new creative concepts for our performance marketing efforts. To apply you should have solid copywriting skills and have the ability to analyze creative performance results and draw conclusions and then optimize. If this sounds like you, read more on the role here.

Sportscast Australia are seeking contract/ casual Camera Operators (DRW). Specialising in delivering Live and VOD sports content for national, state and semi-professional sporting organisations, Sportscast Australia are helping sports of all sizes grow their digital footprints. Experience in live sport is preferred but certainly not essential. They can provide training to help build your skills. Good weekend availability, access to a car and an ABN is a must. Apply here!!

Sarah & Sebastian are hiring a Senior Content Creator/ Graphic Designer (SYD). In this position, you will play a crucial role in the overall visual aesthetic of SARAH & SEBASTIAN; telling the brand’s evolving story through the creation of original imagery, video and graphic design. You’ll report to the Brand Manager and work closely with the Creative Director and marketing team, you will ensure all channels of the brand are visually cohesive, drive engagement and build brand desire. If you have 5 years or more experience in a similar role and a strong understanding of the social media landscape apply here!

Want more? We got you, fam.

Design Street are on the hunt for a full time Digital Designer / Front End Developer (SYD) to hopefully start at the beginning of June. To apply you should have an advanced knowledge of HTML & CSS for eDM coding and Bootstrap 4 for landing pages as well as a strong working knowledge of the Adobe Creative Suite. More info here!

DMARGE are hiring a full time Junior Journalist/ Writer (SYD). The ideal candidate will be a recent journalism/comms grad or someone with a passion for writing. This particular role requires someone with a deep interest in style, cars, watches and design. You will need to be a self-starter, someone who can contribute in a group environment and add value to frequent editorial brainstorming sessions. More info here!

Digital Transform Agency are seeking a full time Agile Lead and Coach (SYD/ CANB). The role is to be a change agent and champion of agile ways of working across the DTA and in partnership with government agencies. The primary responsibilities of this role are to provide strategic and tactical advice on agile ways of working, capability uplift of teams and individuals with a focus on behaviours, mindset, practices, and techniques in line with the Digital Service Standard.Read more on the role here!

Still job hunting? Find out more about our ethical jobs & non-for-profit jobs, jobs in WA and our jobs in Sydney, Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Gold Coast and more.