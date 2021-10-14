At Merry People we have been changing how people perceive the traditional gumboot since 2014. We believe that through comfort, design and sustainability our products encourage a lifestyle that embraces getting outside, enjoying the messy parts of life and finding happiness in the everyday. They are currently seeking a Chief Marketing Officer to join their team in Melbourne! This is an exciting role, joining a fast growing start-up and play a critical role in their global growth. They are looking for an experienced marketing professional to enhance, execute and deliver the marketing strategy to support their growth and vision at Merry People. You will manage an enthusiastic marketing team and work alongside the leadership team to achieve their global growth ambitions! They want a self-driven, ambitious, creative critical thinking with a strong background in digital marketing who fits within a passionate team and thrives in a fast paced environment. If this sounds like you, apply now!

Electric Collective are looking for a full-time Junior Account Manager / Press Office Manager to join their Lifestyle Division. They are excited to grow and thrive, and are looking for a passionate and enthusiastic individual to join the Electric movement, based in Sydney. The ideal candidate will have one to two years PR experience and will work across a covetable roster of clients within hospitality, travel, music and art. They are looking for someone who is passionate about PR, passionate about culture, colour, nightlife and making a change. You will be result-driven and take pride in your work, and you will be eager to share exciting ideas and learn from the greater team.

They are a colourful, diverse and passionate PR agency, driven by the success for their clients, their team and their community networks. Check out the full job description & apply today!

Live Nation Australasia have an exciting opportunity for a Senior Account Manager to join their sponsorship team, based in either Melbourne or Sydney! In this role, the successful candidate will help them develop and lead the partnership marketing campaign strategy and implementation for Live Nation brand partners across Australia/New Zealand. You’ll be responsible for driving efficient and effective marketing initiatives with the overall aim of executing best in class marketing campaigns and fan experiences for Live Nation tours, artists and brands to drive ticket sales for the business and brand awareness for Live Nation and partner brands. They want someone with around 3+ years experience in account management within creative agency or similar, be a strategic thinker with the ability to tailor solutions to meet objectives and have excellent communication skills. You’ll need to be a team player, adaptable and resilient. If this sounds like you, check it out & apply now!

Oxford have an exciting opportunity for a digitally-focused role, creating engaging and fresh assets which support their content marketing strategies. They are on the hunt for a Graphic/Digital Content Designer and Social Media Coordinator to join their digital team. Reporting directly into the Head of eCommerce, you will be responsible for delivering high quality graphic and digital design.

Based in Sydney, the successful candidate will work collaboratively with the digital and marketing teams to create compelling design assets for a variety of channels, proactively seek influencers to represent the brand and maintain the creative direction for all visual print and digital design. You will need to have a strong background with graphic production processes, digital, video and motion design, out of the box thinking with strong conceptual skills and design and have a confident and collaborative approach to concept work and ideation. If this sounds like you, apply now!