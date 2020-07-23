Megaphone Marketing are a digital agency with top tier company culture and invests heavily back into their employees. They are seeking a full time Account Manager (SYD) to work on digital strategy for brands, client communication and to create and test advertisements. They want someone with ambition and drive, has strong communication skills and knows basic marketing principals. You will also need to have a good knowledge of Facebook Advertising and Google Adwords. If you want to work with a team that focuses on education and fun read more and apply here!

Practicology are on the hunt for a Social Media Consultant (SYD/MELB) to influence and contribute to the growth and development of their client’s digital channels through the management of paid social campaigns. Your day to day responsibilities will include; End-to-end set up, execution and optimisation of paid social campaigns based on different objectives (primary channels Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest, TikTok, Google+ & Snapchat), Daily campaign monitoring, optimisation, tracking and reporting and Managing campaign budgets and identify opportunities for optimisations. The successful candidate will have 2/3 years experience in a paid social media role. Read more and apply here!

Practicology are also hiring an Search Engine Marketer (SYD/MELB) who can hit the ground running. Key responsibilities include; Hands-on execution and optimisation of SEM accounts, Test, scale and optimise campaigns in Google Ads, Google Shopping and Bing Ads and other channels including but not limited to Facebook Ads, Instagram Ads, Affiliates and Criteo and Analyse and optimise existing paid search campaigns including campaign structure, keyword research, negative keywords, bid adjustments, creating new campaigns, writing compelling ad copy, audience targeting and any other optimisation required to drive revenue and sales. To apply you will need 2 years’ experience in a hands-on SEM role within an agency. Read more and apply here.

