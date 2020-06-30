Megaphone Marketing are on the hunt for a full time Account Manager (MELB) whose day to day responsibilities will include; Digital strategy for brands, Client communication and Creating and testing advertisements. They are looking for someone with ambition, drive to succeed and the desire to be the best in the industry. To apply you should have extensive experience in basic marketing principles, strong communication skills and a good knowledge of Facebook Advertising and Google Adwords. Megaphone Marketing ensure to make their working environment enjoyable and prioristize personal development. Read more about this. exciting opportuning here!

Innovatus Media have a cutting-edge digital publication StrategyNext in which they write for senior business executives about issues that matter and the effect of evolving technology. They are on the lookout for a full time Journalist (SYD) and content curator to create engaging content that showcases the increasingly technology-driven world. Your daily responsibilities include working alongside the Editorial Manager and Director in creating and publishing content for our publication ‘StrategyNext’, writing, editing, and submitting daily news articles within the following areas: business innovation, culture and strategy, mindfulness, technology, and management. To apply you should have a proven track record of writing articles daily and an interest in or curiosity in technology, innovation and business news. Read more and apply here!

House Of CB are hiring a full time Concession Manager (SYD) to act as a Brand Ambassador for House of CB and deliver the very highest standards of customer service. Your day to day responsiblilities will include being in charge of a small team, creating a positive first impression for customers through an energetic attitude and adhering to dress code, provide 1 on 1 personalised customer service and meeting and exceeding sales targets and develop your client relationships. To apply you should have a minimum of a year in a similar role. Read more and apply here!

